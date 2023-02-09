Read full article on original website
Related
troytrojans.com
Softball Splits Final Day of Trojan Classic
TROY, Ala. – Libby Baker hit two monster home runs and Leanna Johnson struck out a combined 15 batters as Troy split a pair of games Sunday at the Troy Softball Complex on the final day of the Trojan Classic. Troy defeated SIU-Edwardsville, 2-1, in the morning game behind...
troytrojans.com
Troy Welcomes Nicholls to Lunsford
TROY, Ala. – Off to its first 2-0 start since the 2008-09 season, Troy women's tennis prepares for Sunday at 11 a.m. against Nicholls in the Lunsford Tennis Complex. The Trojans (2-0) look for their first 3-0 start in recorded history, which dates back to 2006. For the Colonels (3-1), the team rides a three-match win streak, including a win over fellow Sun Belt member ULM, 4-3. Match Information.
troytrojans.com
Men’s Tennis Blanks Nicholls State for Eighth Straight Win
TROY, Ala. – Troy men's tennis blanked Nicholls State, 4-0, Sunday afternoon at the Lunsford Tennis Complex to run its winning streak out to eight matches. Troy (8-1) won the doubles point and claimed the first three singles matches to take the victory as the two teams played to a clinch scenario due to travel concerns.
troytrojans.com
Troy Softball Games Saturday Canceled Due to Rain; Trojans Add Game Sunday at 9 a.m.
TROY, Ala. -- Due to rain in the Troy area on Saturday, schedule changes have been made for the Trojan Classic at the Troy Softball Complex. All of Saturday's action has been canceled, and Troy has added a game against SIU-Edwardsville Sunday morning. All games will still be broadcast live on ESPN3 and admission is free.
troytrojans.com
Zay Williams / Nelson Phillips Combine for 49 to Tame the Ragin' Cajuns
TROY, Ala. – Two 20-point performances from Zay Williams and Nelson Phillips push Troy over Louisiana 80-65 on Saturday night in Trojan Arena. The win guarantees Troy's first back-to-back winning seasons since 2008-09 and 2009-10 and ends an eight-game losing streak to the Cajuns. The Trojans (16-11, 8-6 SBC)...
troytrojans.com
Women’s Tennis Off to Best Start in Recorded History with Sweep Over Nicholls
TROY, Ala. – A 4-0 sweep over Nicholls on Sunday afternoon at the Lunsford Tennis Complex propels Troy to its first 3-0 start in recorded history. The Trojans end the Colonels' (3-2) three-match win streak as they continue their run of 11-straight points – outscored opponents 16-2 through three matches.
troytrojans.com
Trojans Surpass 100 Points in Bounce Back Win
MONROE, La. – The Trojans bounced back and found themselves back in the win column after a dominating 108–82 win over ULM Saturday afternoon from Fant-Ewig Coliseum to sweep the season series from the Warhawks. The win marks the 18th straight game in which the Trojans have scored...
Comments / 0