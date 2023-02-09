Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah witness photographs unknown light formation moving erratically overheadRoger MarshLehi, UT
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From UtahTed RiversUtah State
There Is An Exhibit at the University of Utah Called "Racial Lynching In Utah"S. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong LegacyS. F. MoriUtah State
Related
KUTV
SUV crashes through pizza restaurant's storefront in Sugar House
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — No major injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed through the storefront window of a pizza restaurant in Sugar House on Monday, authorities said. The vehicle sat entirely inside Este Pizzeria Sugar House at 2148 S. 900 East around 12:15 p.m. on Monday. Officials...
Does Salt Lake City have the nation's best pizza?
Ah, the pizza wars. The thing that gets everyone from Chicago, New York, Detroit and maybe San Francisco worked up about whose is best, while the rest of us mope idly with no dog in the fight and — Haha, just kidding. This is America. When it comes to pizza,...
New Chick-fil-A location coming to Utah
A new Chick-fil-A is opening up in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, Feb. 16, according to a press release.
Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, Utah
Their burgers are touted as being famous and delicious. Hamburgers are a popular menu item in the United States. There are cheap hamburgers, and there are expensive hamburgers. Fast food restaurants regularly serve hamburgers, and there are many hamburger restaurant chains.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Utah
Utah is home to many talented individuals who have made a name for themselves in various industries. From entertainment to literature, the state has produced some of the most notable figures in recent history.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
ksl.com
Park City ranked No. 3 ski destination in North America
PARK CITY — The license plates aren't kidding: Utah really does have "The Greatest Snow on Earth." Or at least, the third-greatest, according to Tripadvisor's latest rankings. Park City was awarded No. 3 Best Place to Ski in North America after Whistler, Canada, and Jackson, Wyoming. Park City also...
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Riverwoods | Shopping center in Provo, Utah
The Shops At Riverwoods is located at 4801 North University Ave. (US Highway 189) in Provo, Utah at the base of the Wasatch Mountains near the entrance to Provo Canyon. The Shops at Riverwoods is at the center of the Riverwoods Community, a 120-acre (0.49 km2) village containing 186,667 square feet (17,341.9 m2) of retail space, 143 residences, retail, restaurants, and entertainment venues. The Shops opened 8 August 1998 with a number of national retailers who have since left: Eddie Bauer, Copeland Sports, Gap, Banana Republic, Abercrombie & Fitch Co., and Ann Taylor.
saltlakemagazine.com
5 Things You Should Know About Visiting a Panadería
I was in Houston a couple of weeks ago, visiting my dad’s Tío for his 90th birthday. So naturally, we made an obligatory stop at a Mexican bakery, or panadería, for pastries. Unfortunately, I missed out on a couple of my favorites, but we’re fortunate to have a diversity of unique Latino bakeries here in Salt Lake City. So, of course, I had to make a quick visit this week.
tourcounsel.com
Valley Fair Mall | Shopping center in West Valley City, Utah
Valley Fair Mall is a 831,667-square-foot (77,264.4 m2) single-level regional shopping center located in West Valley City, Utah, United States. Anchor stores are All Star Bowling & Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Hobby Lobby, JCPenney, Megaplex Theatres, Old Navy, Ross Dress For Less, and Ulta Beauty. The shopping center was...
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
KUTV
Sandy principal loses four family members in Turkey earthquake
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A Sandy principal says he lost four of his family members in the Turkey earthquake. "I feel terrible. I'm praying for them; I'm trying to help them in any way I can," he said. Hanifi Oguz, principal of Beehive Science and Technology Academy, said he...
tourcounsel.com
Provo Towne Centre | Shopping mall in Utah
Provo Towne Centre is an enclosed shopping mall in Provo, Utah. Opened in 1998, the mall is anchored by JCPenney, a classic cars display, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by Jones Lang LaSalle. When the mall was being built, developers JP Realty filed a lawsuit against the...
buildingsaltlake.com
The Downtown rental market is about to become more competitive (but not for renters)
Building Salt Lake Pro and Premium Members can search for any building permit in Salt Lake City. Stay in the know in the market by becoming a Member today. Salt Lakers like to move. A lot. In fact, renters in Salt Lake City are known to relocate more frequently than...
Dirty Dough continues growing with 14 new locations in Utah; 5 in Utah County
Dirty Dough has been whipping up something big, with 14 new locations coming to Utah and 37 new locations being built nationwide. Five stores will open soon in Utah County — two in Provo and one apiece in Orem, American Fork and Payson — along with two Weber County locations in Ogden and Roy.
kslnewsradio.com
SLC sheriff warns of cartels moving into the city, brining fentanyl
SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple cases involving cartels are under investigation in Salt Lake City as the fentanyl crisis spreads, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff. According to the CDC, more than 932,000 people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose. The drugs are primarily synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Sheriff Rosie Rivera says the cartels are bringing fentanyl Salt Lake County.
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong Legacy
Jimi Mitsunaga was an early minority lawyer in the state. Jimi Mitsunaga was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. He worked hard throughout his life and left an impressive legacy. He was a man of vision who served his community and state well.
kjzz.com
Potential job prospects for 84-year-old Walmart greeter after fired from previous job
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Walmart greeter Thane Telford may be saying hello and waving for a living once again after a Provo water park has apparently offered him a job as a summertime greeter. Two stores told family they'd be interested in hiring him, after what Telford said was...
KSLTV
Woman sets self on fire in downtown Salt Lake City, SLCFD says
SALT LAKE CITY — A video circulating Instagram and Twitter shows what appears to be a woman running in Salt Lake City, engulfed in flames. The source of the video told KSL that it was taken near 300 South and 300 West. Dan Walker of Salt Lake City Fire...
890kdxu.com
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops
It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
Comments / 0