KUTV

SUV crashes through pizza restaurant's storefront in Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — No major injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed through the storefront window of a pizza restaurant in Sugar House on Monday, authorities said. The vehicle sat entirely inside Este Pizzeria Sugar House at 2148 S. 900 East around 12:15 p.m. on Monday. Officials...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios

Does Salt Lake City have the nation's best pizza?

Ah, the pizza wars. The thing that gets everyone from Chicago, New York, Detroit and maybe San Francisco worked up about whose is best, while the rest of us mope idly with no dog in the fight and — Haha, just kidding. This is America. When it comes to pizza,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Park City ranked No. 3 ski destination in North America

PARK CITY — The license plates aren't kidding: Utah really does have "The Greatest Snow on Earth." Or at least, the third-greatest, according to Tripadvisor's latest rankings. Park City was awarded No. 3 Best Place to Ski in North America after Whistler, Canada, and Jackson, Wyoming. Park City also...
PARK CITY, UT
tourcounsel.com

The Shops at Riverwoods | Shopping center in Provo, Utah

The Shops At Riverwoods is located at 4801 North University Ave. (US Highway 189) in Provo, Utah at the base of the Wasatch Mountains near the entrance to Provo Canyon. The Shops at Riverwoods is at the center of the Riverwoods Community, a 120-acre (0.49 km2) village containing 186,667 square feet (17,341.9 m2) of retail space, 143 residences, retail, restaurants, and entertainment venues. The Shops opened 8 August 1998 with a number of national retailers who have since left: Eddie Bauer, Copeland Sports, Gap, Banana Republic, Abercrombie & Fitch Co., and Ann Taylor.
PROVO, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

5 Things You Should Know About Visiting a Panadería

I was in Houston a couple of weeks ago, visiting my dad’s Tío for his 90th birthday. So naturally, we made an obligatory stop at a Mexican bakery, or panadería, for pastries. Unfortunately, I missed out on a couple of my favorites, but we’re fortunate to have a diversity of unique Latino bakeries here in Salt Lake City. So, of course, I had to make a quick visit this week.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
tourcounsel.com

Valley Fair Mall | Shopping center in West Valley City, Utah

Valley Fair Mall is a 831,667-square-foot (77,264.4 m2) single-level regional shopping center located in West Valley City, Utah, United States. Anchor stores are All Star Bowling & Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Hobby Lobby, JCPenney, Megaplex Theatres, Old Navy, Ross Dress For Less, and Ulta Beauty. The shopping center was...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KUTV

Sandy principal loses four family members in Turkey earthquake

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A Sandy principal says he lost four of his family members in the Turkey earthquake. "I feel terrible. I'm praying for them; I'm trying to help them in any way I can," he said. Hanifi Oguz, principal of Beehive Science and Technology Academy, said he...
SANDY, UT
tourcounsel.com

Provo Towne Centre | Shopping mall in Utah

Provo Towne Centre is an enclosed shopping mall in Provo, Utah. Opened in 1998, the mall is anchored by JCPenney, a classic cars display, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by Jones Lang LaSalle. When the mall was being built, developers JP Realty filed a lawsuit against the...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

SLC sheriff warns of cartels moving into the city, brining fentanyl

SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple cases involving cartels are under investigation in Salt Lake City as the fentanyl crisis spreads, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff. According to the CDC, more than 932,000 people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose. The drugs are primarily synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Sheriff Rosie Rivera says the cartels are bringing fentanyl Salt Lake County.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops

It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
SAINT GEORGE, UT

