Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Starlink crosses Utah’s skies creating a bright line across the sky
SALT LAKE CITY — SpaceX’s Starlink once again caused many Utahns to wonder if an alien invasion is finally happening Sunday evening. Patrick Wiggins, NASA’s solar system ambassador to Utah, confirmed to KSL that the lights in the sky are indeed Starlink, the commercial internet service provided by SpaceX.
ABC 4
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources warn dog owners about chasing big game
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – As deep snowfall pushes deer, elk, and other animals into lower-elevation areas in the search for food, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is putting out the reminder that it is illegal for dogs to chase and harass big game animals. According...
Utah turf supplier busts myths about artificial grass
With the Utah Senate passing a buy-back bill that could give Utahns money for turf, Elite Turf Supply's phone is already ringing nonstop with people curious about replacing their lawns come spring.
Be My Travel Muse
12 of the Best Things to Do in Utah in March
March is one of the best months of the year to explore the American Southwest, because the cold of winter is behind us and the thick summer crowds haven’t settled in yet. In particular, Utah’s otherworldly beauty is a sight for sore eyes, a nature enthusiast’s dream destination, and one of the most spectacular places to visit this time of year. If you’re looking for the best things to do in Utah in March, look no further:
Poll: Why more than half of Utahns are less concerned about drought
Drought is a complex thing, with considerations for reservoir levels, the amount of snowpack a state receives and the conditions of soil and how much moisture it holds. A new poll reveals Utah residents who have witnessed storm after storm this winter view drought as less of a threat.
Strong winds reverse a Utah waterfall
IVINS, Utah — Just outside of St. George, Utah a drone captured footage of a rare ‘reverse waterfall,’ or would it be called a ‘waterrise?’ Strong winds reversed a waterfall […]
890kdxu.com
Utahn’s Who Should Do The Halftime Show!
Every year at THE BIG GAME, someone does the halftime show and like 95% of everybody HATES IT! At this point, I don't know why anyone every agrees to do it! Afterward, all you hear about is how "Awful" the show was. While that will NEVER change, here are some people that UTAH would definitely support if they were doing the halftime show!
Utah woman killed in a fatal collision with oil truck
One woman has died after she was hit and killed in a head-on collision with a hot oil truck on Monday morning.
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong Legacy
Jimi Mitsunaga was an early minority lawyer in the state. Jimi Mitsunaga was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. He worked hard throughout his life and left an impressive legacy. He was a man of vision who served his community and state well.
890kdxu.com
Reasons Utah Sucks! (if you’re thinking of moving here)
Utah is having a HUGE influx of move-ins and if you're considering moving in... let me tell you why you DO NOT want to move to Utah!. 1. EVERYONE is required to donate 10% of their income to the Mormon church. When you cross the border into Utah, you fill...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
After a hazy weekend, a winter storm is on the way
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a hazy weekend, but our air will soon improve. Utah’s weather authority, Meteorologist Allison Croghan, Utah’s weather authority is tracking a winter storm on the way. Hazy weekend. Winter storm coming on Valentine’s Day. Will improve air quality in...
ABC 4
Sweeping out the haze with a strong cold front Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Monday, Utah! A quiet start to the work week for Northern Utah with valley haze and below-normal temperatures. Air quality remains the primary concern for the northern valleys with ‘Moderate to Orange’ air quality in the forecast. The worst air remains in Cache, Salt Lake, Davis, and Duchesne counties. A weak trough sliding south of the state is generating light rain and snow showers over southeast Utah throughout the afternoon with clearing this evening. Just as this storm moves east, another trough will move in from the northwest late tonight into Tuesday.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Why the Utah Eagle Forum is concerned about food supply in our state
A bill is in the works on Utah's Capitol Hill to address food supply issues in our state.
wildlife.org
Utah wildlife officials prosecuting nine poaching cases
Many of the incidences were discovered thanks to tips from the general public. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are prosecuting nine poaching cases involving deer and elk. The cases mostly involve trophy bucks killed illegally. Some of the suspects facing charges were turned in thanks to tips from the public, including the division’s hotline for reporting wildlife crimes. Other cases involve non-Utah residents who fraudulently applied for hunting licenses as Utah residents. “Our system in Utah is unique and tries to create a fair and equitable process that provides good opportunities for all hunters,” said the agency’s Capt. Wade Hovinga in a press release. “When someone commits license fraud to cheat and obtain one of these desired permits illegally, they’re stealing the opportunity from a legitimate hunter who has, in some cases, waited over 25 years hoping to draw one of these permits.”
890kdxu.com
20 Slogans For Utah That Are Brutally Honest
Currently, Utah has the slogan of LIFE ELEVATED. It's a pretty darn good slogan if you ask me. But does LIFE ELEVATED really encapsulate the full Utah experience? Are we all just a collection of tall mountains and fresh snow?. No. We are more than just our topography. We are...
890kdxu.com
WOW! These Utahn’s CHANGED THE WORLD!
It's no secret... Utah is home to the MOST BEAUTIFUL landscapes and people. Utah is also the home of some of the WORLD'S GREATEST INVENTIONS! Like these:. I don't want to imagine what life would be like without TV. No Seinfeld, Friends, or The Office. No watching your favorite sports teams. Like right now... Watching Lebron James break the All-Time NBA Scoring Record in my bedroom! Shout out to Richfield local, Philo T. Farnsworth! The inventor of the TV. Life would not be the same without you!
NBC News
Utah’s governor: Bills on gender-affirming care have become a 'toxic issue’
In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Gov. Spencer Cox (R-Utah) describes why he signed a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors.Feb. 12, 2023.
them.us
Utah Moves to Ban Conversion Therapy
Utah’s House just unanimously passed a conversion therapy ban, in a rare win for LGBTQ+ Utah residents. House Bill 228 would enshrine into law already-existing protections that were established under an executive order in 2020. While it bans a wide range of activities when it comes to defining what exactly conversion therapy entails, it also includes an exception for individuals who are “both a health care professional and a religious advisor,” and are “acting substantially in the capacity of a religious advisor and not in the capacity of a health care professional.” That same exception is also provided for those who are both health care professionals and parents/grandparents, and who would be acting more in the capacity of a parent/grandparent.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – February 10, 2023
ST. GEORGE, UT – February 10, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt your best friend today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
Comments / 0