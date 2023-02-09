ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Storms on the way; Heavy snow possible

A weak weather system will cross the Desert Southwest today and bring a few rain & snow showers across the south. A stronger storm will move through late tonight and into Wednesday, bringing widespread snow across the state. The heaviest snow will be across Central & Southern Utah where 6-12...
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Hazy weekend

Valley inversion still in place for the weekend. Our next storm hits late Monday through Valentines Day. This storm will pack in the winds with snow expected for the valleys and mountains. Slushy roads on tap for Tuesday through Wednesday morning. With the winds and precipitation, the valley haze should...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy