Baton Rouge, LA

TIGERS GAMER: LSU handed first L by South Carolina

It was a battle of the unbeaten early Sunday afternoon as the South Carolina Gamecocks hosted Kim Mulkey and her Tigers squad in a premiere SEC matchup. LSU was tested early and often, but couldn’t overcome large deficits as South Carolina remains undefeated with an 88-64 win. HOW IT...
