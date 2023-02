freightwaves.com

Loaded and Rolling: Cargo thefts surge 15% in 2022; LMI January data By Thomas Wasson, 8 days ago

By Thomas Wasson, 8 days ago

FreightWaves’ Noi Mahoney reports that, according to CargoNet data, a surge in cargo thefts near the end of 2022 led to an estimated $223 million ...