UPS collects thousands of socks for Warm the Soles charity event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of pairs of socks are being collected to share with homeless individuals ahead of Valentine’s Day. UPS continued a three-year tradition on Monday, collecting over 24,000 pairs of socks as part of its Warm the Soles event. The socks were donated to Wayside Christian...
UofL Health highlights the importance of mental health during Valentine’s Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While Valentine’s Day is a day many couple celebrate their love, many singles have a tough time with their own mental health during the holiday. UofL Health highlighted the importance of mental health during Valentine’s Day for those who are single, newly single or have lost a loved one.
Reckoning Inc. researches Kentucky’s forgotten slave history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For Black History Month, the Frazier Museum hosted an event called “Find My People.”. Researchers say 250,000 slaves were in Kentucky. An organization called Reckoning Inc. has been working since 2019 to learn their stories and connect with their descendants. “Their story hasn’t really been...
Jeffersonville candy store prepares for Valentine’s Day rush
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - For more than 130 years, Schimpff’s Confectionary has been making sweet treats in southern Indiana. The candy store, located at 347 Spring Street in Jeffersonville, is known for its cinnamon Red Hots and hard candy fish. Monday was extra busy for candymakers who were preparing...
Ky. Derby Museum miniature horse Ari celebrates his birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum celebrated its miniature horse, Mighty Aristides’s birthday on Saturday. Ari turned three on Saturday and was greeted with a horse-safe birthday topped with carrots and peppermints. His cake was made from all his favorite treats: oats, honey, carrots, and pumpkin. (Story...
Kentucky Humane Society says 30 cats rescued from Mississippi ready for adoption
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society shared an update saying the 30 cats rescued from a large-scale neglect case in Mississippi are ready for adoption. (Story continues after post) Since they were taken in last week, the KHS’s medical team has been evaluating the cats and preparing them...
100-year-old floral shop ready for Valentine’s Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Valentine’s Day is a big day for flower shops all across the world but one shop in New Albany has seen over 100. For four generations the Nance Floral Shoppe has been preparing arrangements for any and every occasions but Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest.
Chemical spill in Ohio not expected to impact Louisville’s drinking water
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s drinking water is not expected to be impacted by the chemical spill into the Ohio River after a train derailed near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line, according to a Louisville Water Company announcement. The train derailment occurred on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, which...
Officials searching next of kin for victim of boarding house homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is searching for next of kin for a man found dead at a Russell neighborhood boarding house on Feb. 5. Christopher R. Adams, 58, was found dead by officers in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street that afternoon. Officials stated Adams had died from being beaten and stabbed.
Southern Indiana mother pushing for justice more than 100 days after daughter’s shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The newest addition to Shawnee Goodman’s home is a little furrier, and a lot more energetic than she may have asked for. Yet, she’s grown close to Bentley, her three-year-old blue heeler. “He’s very close,” Goodman said. “He’s very loving. He’s very affectionate.”...
12 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs discusses Derby Week events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby is only 12 weeks away, and Churchill Downs is providing weekly updates ahead of the first Saturday in May. This year, the racetrack has events planned all throughout the week leading to the Kentucky Derby on May 6, starting with opening night races on April 29.
Dog adoptions half-off for Valentine’s Day at NAFC shelter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a Valentine’s Day present for that animal lover in your life just got easier with the help of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter. According to News and Tribune, the animal shelter has a special promotion on Feb. 14 and 15 for 50% off for dog adoptions to try to give the canines a home for the holiday.
Man found with stab wound in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was hurt in a late night stabbing in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called on Sunday shortly before midnight to a reported stabbing in the 3500 block of Colmar Drive. Officers found a man with a stab wound who was alert...
Man killed in Phoenix Hill shooting identified by officials
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 32-year-old man who was shot and killed on Friday in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood has been identified. John Taylor Jr. died due to injuries from a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Friday in...
LMPD: Man in hospital following shooting in Clifton Heights neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, a man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Clifton Heights neighborhood Sunday night. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Lindsay Avenue and Mt. Holly Avenue around 10:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they located...
LMPD investigating deadly shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed Friday night after a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard. Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to...
St. Matthews police warn of purse snatchers targeting women at gas station
Jason Aldean coming to Louisville this fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Country star Jason Aldean is bringing his Highway Desperado Tour to Louisville this fall. Aldean will be making a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 20, according to a release, one of 41 stops across the United States. Special guests also appearing include Mitchell...
Driver arrested after bicyclist dies in hit-and-run on Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run on the Gene Snyder Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on I-265 North at I-65. Early investigation revealed a man was riding a bicycle on the shoulder of I-265 North when...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Standstill traffic on Gene Snyder due to crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes have been blocked on the Gene Snyder near I-65 due to a crash, according to TRIMARC. Officials said the crash was reported around 4:50 p.m. and that two vehicles are involved. TRIMARC said all lanes have been blocked heading east on I-265 due to...
