A 47-year-old man from McKeesport was killed in a shooting in Northview Heights on Thursday night.

Crews were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7:47 p.m.

Pittsburgh police said the victim was shot in the head and chest. Investigators said at least four shots were fired.

On Friday afternoon, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Girard Porter of Mckeesport.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW: