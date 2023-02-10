Open in App
Bronx, NY
ABCNY

4 injured, including 3 firefighters, in fire at supermarket in the Bronx

7 days ago

Four people, including three firefighters, were injured in a massive fire that engulfed a supermarket in the Bronx on Thursday.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. just after the supermarket, located at 1750 University Ave, had closed up for the night, according to the FDNY.

The fire consumed most of the space of the building which was over 100 feet wide.

Over 200 firefighters worked to put out the five-alarm blaze before it could spread to the buildings on the sides of the supermarket.

One civilian and three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The civilian was taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire.

