Open in App
East Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spartans offer 2024 4-star Georgia TE Caleb Odom

By Robert Bondy,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CU9vK_0kiVOrYT00
Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State football is looking to pick up a commitment from one of the top tight ends in the 2024 class.

The Spartans have extended a scholarship offer to four-star tight Caleb Odom of Carrollton, Ga. Odom announced the offer from the Spartans on Twitter on Thursday.

Odom ranks as the No. 13 tight end and No. 248 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 36 player from Georgia.

Michigan State joins a long list of schools to have offered Odom, with more than 20 programs already extending him a scholarship, according to 247Sports. Others to have offered Odom includes Auburn, Florida, LSU, Colorado, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State
MSU football offers 2024 Texas LB Brandon Booker
Desoto, TX3 hours ago
Utah and Arizona State, battling USC on the bubble, meet on Saturday
Salt Lake City, UT3 hours ago
USC was the only Pac-12 bubble team to win over the past 48 hours
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Most Popular
Look: College Cheerleading Squad Has Been Suspended Indefinitely
Clarksville, TN23 hours ago
Tyler Hansbrough says ‘it’s disappointing’ to keep watching the effort of this UNC team
Chapel Hill, NC18 hours ago
Oregon WR Traeshon Holden dismissed from team after being arrested on multiple charges
Eugene, OR1 day ago
Photos that tell the sad story of another loss by the Ohio State basketball team
Columbus, OH10 hours ago
The deeply unsatisfying part of USC's move to the Big Ten becomes clearer
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Tennessee makes top-8 for 4-star tight end Max LeBlanc
Knoxville, TN3 hours ago
4-star offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun schedules visit to Tennessee
Knoxville, TN3 hours ago
Transfer profile: Five things to know about Travis Hunter
Boulder, CO22 hours ago
Recapping Super Bowl LVII victory over the Eagles on Chiefs Wire Podcast
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Watch: Ohio State football posts a series of winter workout videos and pictures
Columbus, OH1 hour ago
Best thing about USC wipeout of Cal: balanced minutes for full roster
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Puerto Vallarta College Challenge: Lady Vols shut out Sacramento State
Sacramento, CA3 hours ago
Position Breakdown: Alabama QB's ahead of spring practice
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Penn State adds another analyst to the football staff
State College, PA4 hours ago
Eastern Michigan at Kent State odds, picks and predictions
Ypsilanti, MI49 minutes ago
The video of Patrick Mahomes individually congratulating every Chiefs teammate was so cool to watch
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Arch Manning has the 2nd-highest NIL valuation in 2023
Austin, TX3 hours ago
Lions draft profile: Max Duggan, QB, TCU
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
4-star edge Jamonta Waller schedules visit to Tennessee
Knoxville, TN3 hours ago
Scouting Auburn Softball's Tiger Invitational opponents
Auburn, AL3 hours ago
Leon O’Neal making his way north of the border
College Station, TX1 day ago
Rickea Jackson records 11th 20-point game in win at Arkansas
Fayetteville, AR4 hours ago
Oziyah Sellers shines for USC in victory over Cal
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Notre Dame's botched OC search brings alleged Reinsdorf quote to mind
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy