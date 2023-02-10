No. 2 Indiana uses late scoring burst to beat No. 5 Iowa

Grace Berger finished with a season-high 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Mackenzie Holmes added 24 points as No. 2 Indiana used a late scoring run to pull away from No. 5 Iowa 87-78 on Thursday night.

The Hoosiers (23-1, 12-1 Big Ten) used a 17-7 fourth-quarter run to earn their 11th consecutive win, this time in front of a record crowd of 13,046. Indiana has broken the attendance mark three times since January and now has a 1 1/2-game lead in the chase for its first regular-season conference crown since the Big Ten’s inaugural season of 1982-83.

Caitlin Clark had 35 points, 10 assists and four rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes (19-5, 11-2), who lost for the first time since Jan. 1.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 83, AUBURN 48

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Zia Cooke had 15 points and four assists in 20 minutes to lead South Carolina to its 30th straight win.

The Gamecocks (24-0, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) dominated from the start in a game sandwiched between a pair of top-5 matchups. They were coming off an 81-77 win over No. 4 UConn and host No. 3 LSU on Sunday.

Aliyah Boston had 10 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina before exiting with 8:54 left to end a string of eight straight double-doubles.

Sydney Shaw tied her career high with 15 points and made 3 of 4 3-pointers to lead the Tigers (13-10, 3-8). Auburn played without its top scorer and rebounder Aicha Coulibaly, who sat out with a leg injury. Mar’shaun Bostic added 10 points.

NO. 6 STANFORD 84, NO. 17 ARIZONA 60

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cameron Brink and Haley Jones each scored 18 points and Stanford used a strong rebounding performance to beat Arizona.

The Cardinal (23-3, 11-2 Pac-12) won their sixth straight against the Wildcats (18-6, 8-5), a streak that includes the 2021 NCAA title game. Stanford moved into first place in the conference, a half-game ahead of No. 7 Utah.

Jones shot 8 for 11 from the field and added 12 rebounds and six assists. Brink scored all her points and added eight rebounds in 21 minutes.

Paris Clark, Esmery Martinez and Cate Reese led the way for Arizona with 10 points apiece.

NO. 8 MARYLAND 79, NORTHWESTERN 54

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Diamond Miller had 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Maryland eased past struggling Northwestern for its seventh win in eight games.

Brir McDaniel added 14 points and the Terrapins (20-5, 12-3 Big Ten) followed up the program’s most lopsided win over a top-10 opponent with another dominant performance.

Coming off a 90-54 romp over then-No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday, Maryland outscored Northwestern (8-16, 1-12) 18-2 while holding the Wildcats without a field goal in the second quarter.

Paige Mott led Northwestern with 15 points.

NO. 9 DUKE 68, BOSTON COLLEGE 27

BOSTON (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored 14 points and Celeste Taylor added 11 to lead Duke to the 1,000th win in the program’s history.

Richardson scored 10 points in the second quarter, when the Blue Devils (21-3, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) turned a five-point lead into a 32-14 runaway. Boston College (14-13, 4-10) made just two baskets in the period, going scoreless for the last 7:55 of the half.

Maria Gakdeng had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles, who shot 18.4% from the field.

NO. 10 NOTRE DAME 69, PITT 63

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 20 points, Maddy Westbeld added 17 to lead Notre Dame.

Sophomore guard Olivia Miles had a double-double of 11 points and 13 assists with seven rebounds and two steals as the Fighting Irish (19-4, 10-3 ACC) extended their home winning streak against Pitt to 16 games.

Senior guard Dayshanette Harris led the Panthers (8-16, 1-12) with a season-high 20 points.

SYRACUSE 75, NO. 14 NORTH CAROLINA 67

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Dyaisha Fair scored 18 of her 23 points in the second half, Georgia Woolley added 20 points and Syracuse used a big third quarter to beat North Carolina.

Dariauna Lewis had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Syracuse (16-9, 7-7 ACC), which outrebounded North Carolina 43-29 to make up for 21 turnovers.

North Carolina was without two starters for the second straight game in Alyssa Ustby (13.6 points and 8.9 rebounds) and Eva Hodgson (10.2 points) due to injury. Deja Kelly led North Carolina (17-7, 8-5) with a career-high 32 points. Kennedy Todd-Williams added 14 points.

MIAMI 86, NO. 19 FLORIDA STATE 82

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Haley Cavinder made eight straight free throws in the final 30 seconds and finished with a career-high 33 points to help Miami beat a ranked team for the third time this season.

Miami used a five-point possession to tie it at 72 with 4:25 left. The Hurricanes took a 75-73 lead on a 3-pointer by Cavinder with 2:10 remaining. Florida State forward Makayla Timpson made layups with 25.2 seconds and 18.5 seconds left, but Cavinder made free throws after each to seal it.

Jasmyne Roberts added 19 points for Miami (16-8, 9-4 ACC) and Ja’Leah Williams had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Timpson finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for Florida State (20-6, 9-4). Sara Bejedi scored 13 points and Ta’Niya Latson and Jazmine Massengill each had 12.

NO. 22 N.C. STATE 51, WAKE FOREST 42

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) —Saniya Rivers scored eight points in the third quarter and 10 of her team-high 12 points in the second half to help North Carolina State pull away from Wake Forest.

The road win was the Wolfpack’s ninth straight over Wake Forest and comes after back-to-back losses at Georgia Tech and at home to No. 11 Virginia Tech.

NC State (17-7, 7-6 ACC) made just 19 of 56 shots from the floor (33.9%) and missed all 10 of its 3-point attempts.

Wake Forest (14-11, 5-9) was 16 of 62 from the field (25.8%), including 3 of 20 from beyond the arc. Jewel Spear was 5 of 24 from the field, including 1 of 10 from distance, and finished with 11 points. Elise Williams grabbed 11 rebounds.

