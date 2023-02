LA Kings Insider

Practice 2/9 – Injury Updates: Kaliyev/Moore Skate, Grundstrom/Vilardi Out + 1st Day Back Reactions By Zach Dooley, 7 days ago

By Zach Dooley, 7 days ago

The team took the ice today for their first practice since returning from the combination of an All-Star break and a bye week. The Kings ...