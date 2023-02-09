Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
YourErie

WATCH: Big Game Bound: Live from Philadelphia

By George Stockburger,

7 days ago

(WHTM) – For the second time in six seasons the Philadelphia Eagles are playing for a championship. This time they have a new head coach, a new quarterback, and only eight players returning from the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube was live in Philadelphia on Thursday night with special coverage ahead of Sunday’s game.

We’ll take a look at how the Eagles clinched an NFC Championship, hear from Eagles legends Dick Vermeil and Donovan McNabb, and meet a Philadelphia Eagles superfan.

Pennsylvania Governor and Eagles fan Josh Shapiro also joins Big Game Bound to preview the game.

