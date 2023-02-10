Read full article on original website
Related
‘Lightheaded, Coughing a Lot': 30-Year-Old Man Shares Symptoms of Widow Maker Heart Attack
As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
2 Simple Diet Changes That Can Help Fight and Prevent Cancer, According to An Expert
When it comes to fighting cancer, more and more research shows what you are eating can make a difference in that fight. “There’s a lot of evidence-based research to show that diet can make a really big impact,” said Angela Dennison, the nutrition program manager at Wellness House, a Hinsdale-based non-profit that supports cancer patients and their families with free exercise classes, nutrition seminars and more. “When it comes to cancer and nutrition, the research is showing that a really plant-forward way of eating is really recommended."
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
90K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0