When it comes to fighting cancer, more and more research shows what you are eating can make a difference in that fight. “There’s a lot of evidence-based research to show that diet can make a really big impact,” said Angela Dennison, the nutrition program manager at Wellness House, a Hinsdale-based non-profit that supports cancer patients and their families with free exercise classes, nutrition seminars and more. “When it comes to cancer and nutrition, the research is showing that a really plant-forward way of eating is really recommended."

HINSDALE, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO