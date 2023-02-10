Open in App
Washington State
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

7 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 48, Edgewood 30

Bowie 57, Chesapeake Math & IT South 38

Bullis 59, Potomac School, Va. 46

C. H. Flowers 65, Suitland 22

Col. Richardson 65, Mardela 15

Easton 60, Crisfield 21

Fallston 36, Patterson Mill 34

Francis Scott Key 51, Brunswick 41

Gwynn Park 67, Surrattsville 36

Havre de Grace 57, North East 28

Hyattsville Northwestern 51, High Point 9

Kent Island 70, Pocomoke 19

Liberty 45, Century 44

Mt. Airy Christian 57, MD School for the Deaf 38

North Caroline 63, Parkside 54

Oxon Hill 56, Friendly 24

Parkdale 58, DuVal 37

Queen Annes County 64, Washington 15

Rising Sun 59, Bel Air 47

Shalom Christian, Pa. 38, St. Maria Goretti 36

Wicomico 59, Kent County 20

Wilde Lake 48, Centennial 35

Wise 57, Eleanor Roosevelt 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Community Policy