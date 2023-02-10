Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 48, Edgewood 30
Bowie 57, Chesapeake Math & IT South 38
Bullis 59, Potomac School, Va. 46
C. H. Flowers 65, Suitland 22
Col. Richardson 65, Mardela 15
Easton 60, Crisfield 21
Fallston 36, Patterson Mill 34
Francis Scott Key 51, Brunswick 41
Gwynn Park 67, Surrattsville 36
Havre de Grace 57, North East 28
Hyattsville Northwestern 51, High Point 9
Kent Island 70, Pocomoke 19
Liberty 45, Century 44
Mt. Airy Christian 57, MD School for the Deaf 38
North Caroline 63, Parkside 54
Oxon Hill 56, Friendly 24
Parkdale 58, DuVal 37
Queen Annes County 64, Washington 15
Rising Sun 59, Bel Air 47
Shalom Christian, Pa. 38, St. Maria Goretti 36
Wicomico 59, Kent County 20
Wilde Lake 48, Centennial 35
Wise 57, Eleanor Roosevelt 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
