Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for College and Career Exploration 46, Reginald Lewis 33
Brunswick 53, New Life 42
Calvary Christian 61, Hancock 59
Col. Richardson 87, Mardela 39
Gaithersburg 68, Springbrook 42
Glen Burnie 83, North County 46
Greater Grace 63, Perry Hall Christian 54
Gwynn Park 76, Surrattsville 37
Hyattsville Northwestern 53, High Point 50
Laurel 54, Bladensburg 43
Mt. Airy Christian 60, MD School for the Deaf 39
North Caroline 46, Parkside 23
Oxon Hill 91, Friendly 47
Parkdale 64, DuVal 56
Queen Annes County 92, Washington 63
Snow Hill 67, North Dorchester 65
St. Andrew’s 74, Flint Hill, Va. 47
St. Peter and Paul 64, Worcester Prep School 57
Suitland 54, C. H. Flowers 53
Westminster 52, Winters Mill 48
Wicomico 97, Kent County 41
Wise 57, Eleanor Roosevelt 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0