The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

7 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for College and Career Exploration 46, Reginald Lewis 33

Brunswick 53, New Life 42

Calvary Christian 61, Hancock 59

Col. Richardson 87, Mardela 39

Gaithersburg 68, Springbrook 42

Glen Burnie 83, North County 46

Greater Grace 63, Perry Hall Christian 54

Gwynn Park 76, Surrattsville 37

Hyattsville Northwestern 53, High Point 50

Laurel 54, Bladensburg 43

Mt. Airy Christian 60, MD School for the Deaf 39

North Caroline 46, Parkside 23

Oxon Hill 91, Friendly 47

Parkdale 64, DuVal 56

Queen Annes County 92, Washington 63

Snow Hill 67, North Dorchester 65

St. Andrew’s 74, Flint Hill, Va. 47

St. Peter and Paul 64, Worcester Prep School 57

Suitland 54, C. H. Flowers 53

Westminster 52, Winters Mill 48

Wicomico 97, Kent County 41

Wise 57, Eleanor Roosevelt 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

