Houston, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Frank Kaminsky on the move during NBA trade deadline

By Asher Low,

7 days ago
One of the wildest NBA trade deadlines in history included a Wisconsin Badger being on the move.

Frank Kaminsky was dealt from the Atlanta Hawks to the Houston Rockets in a deal that landed Atlanta Garrison Matthews and Bruno Fernando.

Kaminsky has played sparingly in his only season with Atlanta, averaging 6.8 minutes per game and shooting 48% from distance on an albeit small sample size.

This is Kaminsky’s fourth NBA team, as the former Badger started his career in Charlotte before going on to Phoenix, Atlanta, and now Houston. He is one of three former Badgers currently in the NBA along with Washington Wizards rookie Johnny Davis, and Utah Jazz two-way big Micah Potter.

