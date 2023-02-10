Questions still linger about Brock Purdy's timeline to return

Less than 24 hours after a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said 49ers QB Brock Purdy wouldn’t need reconstructive surgery on his torn UCL, Purdy offered a different prognosis.

In an interview on KNBR in San Francisco, Purdy said doctors won’t know exactly what surgery he requires until they actually get to physically see the ligament.

“Yeah, that’s (Texas Rangers surgeon) Dr. (Keith) Meister’s call,” Purdy said. “He’s done this year after year with the best of the best with MLB pitchers. So he’s definitely seen this kind of thing happen and he’s going to make the best call, and not just for the heck of it. It’s obviously the best call for my career moving forward, and he knows what’s best, and he’s going to make the best decision for us. So it’ll be good.”

A repair of the ligament is the outcome the 49ers are hoping for, since it would put Purdy on track to return in six months, giving him time to get some work in in training camp.

There’s no official word on how long he’d be out if he has the hybrid reconstructive procedure, though the estimated timeline for Tommy John surgery is 9-to-12 months.

Whatever the outcome is, we won’t know until after Purdy’s surgery, which is set for February 22.