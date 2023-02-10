Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Questions still linger about Brock Purdy's timeline to return

By Kyle Madson,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhS4q_0kiUvhiv00

Less than 24 hours after a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said 49ers QB Brock Purdy wouldn’t need reconstructive surgery on his torn UCL, Purdy offered a different prognosis.

In an interview on KNBR in San Francisco, Purdy said doctors won’t know exactly what surgery he requires until they actually get to physically see the ligament.

“Yeah, that’s (Texas Rangers surgeon) Dr. (Keith) Meister’s call,” Purdy said. “He’s done this year after year with the best of the best with MLB pitchers. So he’s definitely seen this kind of thing happen and he’s going to make the best call, and not just for the heck of it. It’s obviously the best call for my career moving forward, and he knows what’s best, and he’s going to make the best decision for us. So it’ll be good.”

A repair of the ligament is the outcome the 49ers are hoping for, since it would put Purdy on track to return in six months, giving him time to get some work in in training camp.

There’s no official word on how long he’d be out if he has the hybrid reconstructive procedure, though the estimated timeline for Tommy John surgery is 9-to-12 months.

Whatever the outcome is, we won’t know until after Purdy’s surgery, which is set for February 22.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Mic'd-up video showed what Patrick Mahomes told the Chiefs after hurting his ankle in the Super Bowl
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
A dozen WR options in the transfer portal for the Oregon Ducks to look at
Eugene, OR1 day ago
Oregon WR Traeshon Holden dismissed from team after being arrested on multiple charges
Eugene, OR1 day ago
The deeply unsatisfying part of USC's move to the Big Ten becomes clearer
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Recapping Super Bowl LVII victory over the Eagles on Chiefs Wire Podcast
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Falcons draft CB after trading down in new 7-round mock
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago
Former NFL GM with some harsh reality about Steelers WR Diontae Johnson
Pittsburgh, PA9 hours ago
Position Breakdown: Alabama QB's ahead of spring practice
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Penn State adds another analyst to the football staff
State College, PA4 hours ago
The video of Patrick Mahomes individually congratulating every Chiefs teammate was so cool to watch
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Commanders QB Sam Howell had one of the NFL's more impressive throws in 2022
Washington, DC1 day ago
Vikings trade up for cornerback in latest Draft Wire mock draft
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
Arch Manning has the 2nd-highest NIL valuation in 2023
Austin, TX3 hours ago
Lions draft profile: Max Duggan, QB, TCU
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
Where can Bo Nix improve his NFL draft stock the most going into the 2023 season at Oregon?
Eugene, OR1 hour ago
Leon O’Neal making his way north of the border
College Station, TX1 day ago
You might be surprised where Ohio State football is on ESPN's early 2023 SP+ rankings projections
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Notre Dame's botched OC search brings alleged Reinsdorf quote to mind
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Building the Steelers lines of scrimmage through the NFL draft
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Justin Fields would 'no doubt' love if Bears drafted Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Evan Engram is eying a revamped Jaguars offense with Calvin Ridley
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
UNC WR Josh Downs lands in Windy City in latest mock draft
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Former Notre Dame assistant reunites with Tommy Rees at Alabama
Tuscaloosa, AL20 hours ago
Cowboys News: Gauging Zeke's worth, Diggs lobbies for sibling reunion, rugby-scrum QB sneaks to get look
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
'We're just a lot further along': Brent Venables impressed by his Sooners' football acumen
Norman, OK17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy