The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
hstoday.us
CBP Releases RFI on Vehicle-Mounted Camera Systems and In-Vessel Router Systems
This RFI seeks to obtain the current status of industry capabilities in the area of vehicle mounted cameras (VMC), in-vessel routers, and related technology supporting Incident-Driven Video Recording Systems (IDVRS) at CBP. CBP’s mission is to protect the American people, safeguard our borders, and enhance the Nation’s economic prosperity. To...
hstoday.us
U.S. Marshals Capture Over 800 Fugitives in Operation North Star
The U.S. Marshals Service has concluded Operation North Star II (ONS II), a high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative aimed at combating violent crime in 10 cities with a significant number of homicides and shootings. This 30-day initiative resulted in the arrest of 833 fugitives, violent criminals, sex offenders, and self-identified gang...
hstoday.us
TSA to Hold Virtual Industry Day for Checkpoint Property Screening System (CPSS) Program
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Acquisition Program Management (APM) office is hosting a virtual Industry Day for the Checkpoint Property Screening System (CPSS) Program. The goals of this Industry Day are to:. Discuss the closure of the Increment (Inc.) 1 qualification window;. Communicate TSA’s CPSS Inc. 2 execution strategy and...
hstoday.us
Drummond Island Ice Bridge Opens Reporting Requirements for Snowmobilers Traveling into the United States
The Ice Bridge on Drummond Island opened yesterday and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Field Operations encourages snowmobilers in the Eastern Upper Peninsula region of Michigan to use the CBP Reporting Offsite Arrival – Mobile (ROAM) application to report their arrival into the United States when entering from Canada.
hstoday.us
IARPA Developing Fieldable Sensing Platforms for the Rapid Chemical Identification of Aerosol Particles
In 2022, the United States set a grim record with the deaths of over 110,000 Americans from drug overdoses—a record mainly attributed to the increase of illegal fentanyl. And for those who fentanyl hasn’t killed, it has led to addiction and destroyed lives and communities. While addiction is...
hstoday.us
TSA Issues Tips for Super Bowl Fans and Post-Weekend Travel Rush
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) is hosting some special guests this week who are helping to keep the public safe and secure leading up to and in the days after Super Bowl LVII. More than 25 TSA explosive detection canines and their TSA...
hstoday.us
CBP Seeks to Hire 200 Air Interdiction Agents This Year
U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) announced the intent to hire 200 Air Interdiction Agents (AIA) this year through direct-hire authority, despite a drop in candidates due to a national shortage of pilots. “This hiring authority will enable CBP to offer on-the-spot tentative job...
