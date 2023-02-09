Who Makes Your Top 3 Greatest Rappers of All Time List?! [WATCH]
By Rickey Smiley Morning Show,
7 days ago
Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Nas come in the top 3 from the “50 Greatest Rappers of All Time” list. This according to Billboard and Vibe in honor of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary this year.
According to the editors, they based the criteria on “body of work/achievements (charted singles/albums, gold/platinum certifications), cultural impact/influence (how the artist’s work fostered the genre’s evolution), longevity (years at the mic), lyrics (storytelling skills) and flow (vocal prowess).”
