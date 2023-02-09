MIAMI - Two South Florida college students died after they were hit by a car late Sunday night in Miami Gardens. The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 16300 block of NW 42nd Avenue. A source told CBS4 that both victims were 19 years old. Relatives identified one of the victims as Asiayanna Green.A 35-year-old male believed to have been behind the wheel has been taken into custody but it was not immediately clear what charges he could face. As of Monday evening, his identity was pending.Police say the the women were walking southbound on NW 42nd Avenue around...

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO