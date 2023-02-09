Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Click10.com
Neighbor saves boy from armed kidnapping in Pembroke Park, police say
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A neighbor’s quick thinking saved a boy from being kidnapped by another neighbor in Pembroke Park over the weekend, according to the town’s police department. Police said the incident happened just after 2:45 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 3600 block...
DUI Charge For Boca Raton Man, Arrested Saturday
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing a DUI charge following his arrest on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach early Saturday morning. Michael Amato, 29, was taken into custody just before 12:30 Saturday morning by Delray Beach Police in the […]
NBC Miami
2 Women Dead, Driver Arrested, After Hit-and-Run in Miami Gardens
The Miami Gardens Police Department is investigating after a hit-and-run driver killed two women Sunday night, officials said. The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 16300 block of NW 42nd Avenue. According to police, the driver of a silver, Infiniti was traveling southbound on NW 42nd Avenue,...
Florida Memorial University campus mourns death of 2 students killed in hit-and-run crash
MIAMI - Two South Florida college students died after they were hit by a car late Sunday night in Miami Gardens. The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 16300 block of NW 42nd Avenue. A source told CBS4 that both victims were 19 years old. Relatives identified one of the victims as Asiayanna Green.A 35-year-old male believed to have been behind the wheel has been taken into custody but it was not immediately clear what charges he could face. As of Monday evening, his identity was pending.Police say the the women were walking southbound on NW 42nd Avenue around...
1 killed, 4 others taken to hospital after Delray Beach crash
One person was killed and multiple others were hurt following a crash early Monday morning in Delray Beach, police said.
cw34.com
Man shot in Delray Beach, police investigating
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night. Police said, on Feb. 10, around 2 a.m., an adult male was shot in the leg. It happened near SW 6th Avenue. According to police, he was taken to the hospital...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
South Florida law enforcement ARREST group in large-scale retail theft
A team effort between South Florida law enforcement agencies, including the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, resulted in the arrest of four suspected members of an organized retail theft group. According to BSO and PBSO, on Monday Feb 6, members of the group...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate break-in at Westland Mall Macy’s
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a break-in at Westland Mall in Hialeah. Hialeah Police responded to the shopping center, located near West 49th Street, Friday night. Detectives said burglars forced their way into the Macy’s store at the mall. It remains unclear whether or not anything was...
cbs12.com
One dead after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead after a crash in Delray Beach. According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, crews responded to the crash around 5:20 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Military Trail. On arrival, crews found one vehicle on fire and...
WPBF News 25
Two shot, one killed in Fort Pierce shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened earlier this week, claiming the life of a 21-year-old Fort Pierce man and injuring a Palm Beach County resident. In a news release Friday, officials said police officers heard gunshots around 5:09 p.m. Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Police set up perimeter in Fort Lauderdale after suspected shooter flees
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired near a South Florida bus terminal. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the bus terminal, located at 101 NW 1st St., Friday afternoon. According to police, someone was shooting at two people. There were no injuries, and the shooter fled the scene. A...
DELRAY BEACH SHOOTING UNDER INVESTIGATION, PUBLIC AT RISK?
WHY DID DELRAY BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT TRY TO KEEP SHOOTING QUIET? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — For the second time in weeks, the City of Delray Beach Police Department delayed the release of information regarding a high-profile event. This time, it’s a shooting that […]
Arrest made in death of NJ kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez; second suspect wanted by authorities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Authorities have made an arrest in the death of New Jersey kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez, who was found dead buried in a shallow grave, according to prosecutors and media reports. Cesar Santana, 36, was arrested Friday morning in Miami, Florida, by U.S .Marshals, the Hudson County...
WSVN-TV
Police: 2 killed after speeding Charger slams into SUV in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A speeding driver caused a violent crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that left her and a passenger in the other vehicle involved dead, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 111th Street, at around 11:20 p.m., Friday.
NBC Miami
2 Juveniles Found Shot to Death in Car in Miami Gardens Neighborhood
Police are investigating after two juveniles were found shot to death inside a car in a Miami Gardens neighborhood early Friday. Officers responded to the scene outside a home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street just before 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle, Miami Gardens Police officials said.
Pedestrian struck, killed by two cars on I-95 in Boca
BOCA RATON — A Boca Raton man who was walking or standing in the far left lane of southbound Interstate 95 north of Glades Road was killed Sunday morning after he was hit by two vehicles, police said. The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Florida Highway Patrol...
WSVN-TV
Bodycam video shows man after alleged police kidnapping, beating; bond granted to 2 ex-Hialeah officers charged
MIAMI (WSVN) - Never-before-seen police body camera video captured the moments after, authorities said, a man was kidnapped and beaten by Hialeah Police officers. 7News obtained the footage from the Dec. 17 incident on the same day as a Miami-Dade judge granted bond to two now former Hialeah Police officers charged in the incident.
cw34.com
Body of missing 20-year-old man found in canal following car chase in Martin County
PORT MAYACA, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a man recovered from a canal in Martin County has been identified as a missing 20-year-old man from Belle Glade. The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the body of Tyrone Miles Jr. was pulled from a canal in Port Mayaca on Friday, Feb. 10.
wqcs.org
One Dead, One Wounded, in Latest Fort Pierce Shooting
Fort Pierce - Friday February 10, 2023: A 21 year old man was shot and killed in Fort Pierce late Thursday afternoon, a second 31-old was wounded in the same shooting. A release from the Fort Pierce Police Department states that officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 600 block of Dundas Court around 5:09 p.m. Thursday.
cw34.com
Four people arrested for organized retail theft in Palm Beach and Broward
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two agencies teamed up to arrest four men who were apart of a suspected retail theft group. On Feb. 6 around 6:38 p.m., deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that members of a grand theft group burglarized a Walgreen's in Palm Beach County.
