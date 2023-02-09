ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

DUI Charge For Boca Raton Man, Arrested Saturday

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing a DUI charge following his arrest on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach early Saturday morning. Michael Amato, 29, was taken into custody just before 12:30 Saturday morning by Delray Beach Police in the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

2 Women Dead, Driver Arrested, After Hit-and-Run in Miami Gardens

The Miami Gardens Police Department is investigating after a hit-and-run driver killed two women Sunday night, officials said. The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 16300 block of NW 42nd Avenue. According to police, the driver of a silver, Infiniti was traveling southbound on NW 42nd Avenue,...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Florida Memorial University campus mourns death of 2 students killed in hit-and-run crash

MIAMI - Two South Florida college students died after they were hit by a car late Sunday night in Miami Gardens. The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 16300 block of NW 42nd Avenue. A source told CBS4 that both victims were 19 years old. Relatives identified one of the victims as Asiayanna Green.A 35-year-old male believed to have been behind the wheel has been taken into custody but it was not immediately clear what charges he could face. As of Monday evening, his identity was pending.Police say the the women were walking southbound on NW 42nd Avenue around...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Man shot in Delray Beach, police investigating

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night. Police said, on Feb. 10, around 2 a.m., an adult male was shot in the leg. It happened near SW 6th Avenue. According to police, he was taken to the hospital...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate break-in at Westland Mall Macy’s

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a break-in at Westland Mall in Hialeah. Hialeah Police responded to the shopping center, located near West 49th Street, Friday night. Detectives said burglars forced their way into the Macy’s store at the mall. It remains unclear whether or not anything was...
HIALEAH, FL
cbs12.com

One dead after crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead after a crash in Delray Beach. According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, crews responded to the crash around 5:20 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Military Trail. On arrival, crews found one vehicle on fire and...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Two shot, one killed in Fort Pierce shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened earlier this week, claiming the life of a 21-year-old Fort Pierce man and injuring a Palm Beach County resident. In a news release Friday, officials said police officers heard gunshots around 5:09 p.m. Thursday.
FORT PIERCE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DELRAY BEACH SHOOTING UNDER INVESTIGATION, PUBLIC AT RISK?

WHY DID DELRAY BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT TRY TO KEEP SHOOTING QUIET? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — For the second time in weeks, the City of Delray Beach Police Department delayed the release of information regarding a high-profile event. This time, it’s a shooting that […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

2 Juveniles Found Shot to Death in Car in Miami Gardens Neighborhood

Police are investigating after two juveniles were found shot to death inside a car in a Miami Gardens neighborhood early Friday. Officers responded to the scene outside a home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street just before 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle, Miami Gardens Police officials said.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
wqcs.org

One Dead, One Wounded, in Latest Fort Pierce Shooting

Fort Pierce - Friday February 10, 2023: A 21 year old man was shot and killed in Fort Pierce late Thursday afternoon, a second 31-old was wounded in the same shooting. A release from the Fort Pierce Police Department states that officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 600 block of Dundas Court around 5:09 p.m. Thursday.
FORT PIERCE, FL

