Steamboat Pilot & Today
8-year-old flies 35 feet to win donkey jump at Winter Carnival Street Events
Eight-year-old Zach Hiatt flew 35 feet 11 inches about halfway through the Donkey Jump competition during the 110th Winter Carnival Street Events on Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat Springs on Saturday, Feb. 11. Event announcers John Shipley and Tom Whiddon were impressed with the jump, but knew it could be...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Snow load on your roof may not be the biggest threat to your home this winter
To shovel or not to shovel the roof? That’s a common conversation around Routt County this winter. Engineering and roofing company representatives say they are fielding more calls this winter posing that question. The decision may have consequences for the health of a home and the occupants. The answer...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
From the archives: Gladys Starr crowned Queen of Ski Carnival
This article originally appeared in the Steamboat Pilot on Feb. 23, 1916. It and the accompanying photographs were provided by the Museum of Northwest Colorado in Craig. The counting judges began their labors at 12 o’clock noon and from that time until announcement was made, an expectant crowd waited at Elk Park with increasing interest for the news of the election of the Queen of the Carnival.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Halina Palmer
The family of Halina Morgucz Palmer is deeply saddened to announce that Halina passed away peacefully on February 4, 2023, at her home in Steamboat Springs, CO, surrounded by her beloved family after a courageous multi-year battle with glioblastoma. Born on June 4, 1950, in Czarny Dunajec, Poland, Halina emigrated...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Surviving in resort mountain towns has become a herculean task, and it shouldn’t be
I just read the letter to the editor from Erin Biggs about being unable to survive in Steamboat much longer and my heart goes out to you. Sadly, you describe exactly what’s happening in the all of the mountains towns including Glenwood Springs where I live. Luckily, I don’t...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
11 Routt County wrestlers qualify for state tournament
Routt County high schools will be sending 11 athletes to Ball Arena in Denver for the state wrestling tournament from Thursday, Feb. 16, to Saturday, Feb. 18. While Steamboat Springs traveled to Glenwood Springs for its regional tournament, Hayden played host for the 2A division on Saturday, Feb. 11. Hayden...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Maribeth Cate
Longtime Steamboat Springs resident Maribeth Cate passed away on Sunday November 27th. She died peacefully from complications from dementia with her husband Robert, daughter Kelsey and son Morgan at her side in Salt Lake City. She was born in Amory Mississippi on April 5th, 1941, to Frank and Ruby Wilkinson...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
What drove a 29-year-old Colorado social studies teacher to jump from the classroom to the state Capitol
Last fall, about 25 Steamboat Springs high schoolers received an unexpected knock at the door. Standing in front of them upon opening it?. Their social studies teacher. Meghan Lukens wasn’t there to confront her students about poor grades or attendance but instead to campaign for their families’ support in the race to represent Colorado House District 26.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Former Steamboat Springs High School employee faces charges of neglect, endangerment of at-risk student
A former Steamboat Springs High School paraprofessional was put on administrative leave and then resigned Feb. 3 following an alleged incident that led to charges related to crimes against an at-risk juvenile. Sylvia Rawlings, 61, faces three misdemeanor charges including one count each of crimes against an at-risk person, child...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sailors boys basketball wins 12th straight on senior night
Improving to 11-0 in league play and riding a 12-game win streak, the Steamboat Springs boys basketball team celebrated its impressive senior class in a game against Basalt on Friday, Feb. 10. With a slow start offensively, the Sailors found themselves with just four points in the opening quarter and...
