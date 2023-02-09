ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Travolta Honors Olivia Newton-John In Super Bowl Ad

Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday, February 12, and already the advertisements are rolling in. The commercials are as much a part of the event as the food, merchandise – oh, and the game. Some are quite famously humorous while others can be very powerfully poignant. This year, John Travolta can be seen in one especially meaningful Super Bowl ad that pays homage to the late, great Olivia Newton-John.
Wide Open Country

Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring

Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
RadarOnline

Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
New York Post

‘Unrecognizable’ Madonna proves she is a clueless narcissist

Madonna showed up to the Grammys on Sunday night looking like she was one Restylane injection away from becoming Marilyn Manson. Her cheeks were puffy, her lips were as inflated as the Chinese balloon and her lashes were cartoonishly long. Then things got even weirder. The 64-year-old blasted anyone with...
Deadline

Super Bowl Commercials 2023: Watch Ads With Bradley Cooper, Melissa McCarthy, Adam Driver, Bryan Cranston, Natasha Lyonne, John Travolta, Anna Faris And More – Update

UPDATED with game-day versions, additional commercials. Super Sunday brought Madison Avenue’s annual spending spree, which has boosted the Big Game’s Hollywood quotient noticeably in recent years. Celebrity product pitches date back to the days of leather helmets, of course, but in the increasingly rare air of the Super Bowl they have started to overtake the left-field breakouts of the past by the likes of Puppy Monkey Baby or beer-loving frogs. With Fox’s telecast commanding a peak level of more than $7 million for 30-second spots, producers and brands again are banking on stars in a big way. Super Bowl LVII, a...
Inside Nova

Eddie Murphy says Michael Jackson was so shy he hid from celebrities

Eddie Murphy says Michael Jackson was so shy he would hide from celebrities. The 61-year-old comic was a long-time friend of Michael’s and rose to fame doing impressions of the singer on ‘Saturday Night Live’, but the King of Pop was nowhere near as outgoing as the actor and Eddie said he got so overwhelmed with nerves at a movie night in the home of Rat Pack star Sammy Davis Jr he hid behind a door.
DOPE Quick Reads

Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens

Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
wmagazine.com

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Are Swapping Bodies in a New Film

We’ve been teased about the possibility of a Freaky Friday sequel for months, but as we were pining for Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis to return as a mother-daughter pair (which, by the way, Disney has yet to confirm, no matter how much Curtis and Lohan insist it’s happening), another body-swap comedy has been green lit right under our noses. Icons Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts will be joining forces to star in a film from Palm Springs’ Max Barbakow, and yes, bodies will be swapped.
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
