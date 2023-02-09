Read full article on original website
John Travolta hilariously recreates ‘Grease’ song for Super Bowl ad: WATCH
John Travolta is giving fans what they want! The Hollywood star is starring in a Super Bowl commercial alongside Zach Braff and Donald Faison, singing a parody of ‘Summer Nights’ from the popular 1978 film ‘Grease.’ The three actors joined forces with T-Mobile to make a funny version...
John Travolta Honors Olivia Newton-John In Super Bowl Ad
Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday, February 12, and already the advertisements are rolling in. The commercials are as much a part of the event as the food, merchandise – oh, and the game. Some are quite famously humorous while others can be very powerfully poignant. This year, John Travolta can be seen in one especially meaningful Super Bowl ad that pays homage to the late, great Olivia Newton-John.
Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring
Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
The Real Reason Lisa Marie Presley Doesn’t Own Elvis Presley’s Royalties
When Lisa Marie Presley turned 25, she became the owner of her father, Elvis Presley‘s estate. When Elvis’s father and grandmother died, their amounts of the will also went to Lisa Marie. However, it turns out she does not own the royalties from her father’s music career.
Bruce Willis Tried to Avoid Kissing Jessica Alba in ‘Sin City’
Actors Bruce Willis starred alongside Jessica Alba in the Sin City films directed by Robert Rodriguez. The first Sin City would require Willis and Alba to exchange a passionate kiss. But Willis was initially uneasy about making out with the young star. How Jessica Alba felt about her on-screen relationship...
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick cover Miley Cyrus' song 'Flowers'
Miley Cyrus gave her seal of approval to Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's cover of her hit song "Flowers."
Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
New York Post
‘Unrecognizable’ Madonna proves she is a clueless narcissist
Madonna showed up to the Grammys on Sunday night looking like she was one Restylane injection away from becoming Marilyn Manson. Her cheeks were puffy, her lips were as inflated as the Chinese balloon and her lashes were cartoonishly long. Then things got even weirder. The 64-year-old blasted anyone with...
Super Bowl Commercials 2023: Watch Ads With Bradley Cooper, Melissa McCarthy, Adam Driver, Bryan Cranston, Natasha Lyonne, John Travolta, Anna Faris And More – Update
UPDATED with game-day versions, additional commercials. Super Sunday brought Madison Avenue’s annual spending spree, which has boosted the Big Game’s Hollywood quotient noticeably in recent years. Celebrity product pitches date back to the days of leather helmets, of course, but in the increasingly rare air of the Super Bowl they have started to overtake the left-field breakouts of the past by the likes of Puppy Monkey Baby or beer-loving frogs. With Fox’s telecast commanding a peak level of more than $7 million for 30-second spots, producers and brands again are banking on stars in a big way. Super Bowl LVII, a...
Sylvester Stallone Wanted to Wait Until Robert Downey Jr. Was ‘Hot Again’ Before They Did This Film
Sylvester Stallone had a change of heart when considering Robert Downey Jr. for one of his films because of Downey’s lack of star-power at the time.
Who Is Melissa Rauch's Husband? He Plays a Significant Role in the 'Night Court' Reboot
Actor and comedian Melissa Rauch, who is best known for her role in The Big Bang Theory, makes her TV return in the new Night Court reboot. The highly anticipated series is a revival of the original series of the same name that aired from 1984 to 1992. Melissa plays...
Inside Nova
Eddie Murphy says Michael Jackson was so shy he hid from celebrities
Eddie Murphy says Michael Jackson was so shy he would hide from celebrities. The 61-year-old comic was a long-time friend of Michael’s and rose to fame doing impressions of the singer on ‘Saturday Night Live’, but the King of Pop was nowhere near as outgoing as the actor and Eddie said he got so overwhelmed with nerves at a movie night in the home of Rat Pack star Sammy Davis Jr he hid behind a door.
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
msn.com
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him.
Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens
Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
EW.com
Jerry O'Connell dances with Magic Mike for 49th birthday and would do it again 'in a heartbeat'
Jerry O'Connell is living out his best Magic Mike dreams — and we all get to bear witness. The actor and talk show host joined the Magic Mike Live dancers at the SAHARA Las Vegas for a dance in celebration of his 49th birthday later this month. The performance will make its debut on Friday's episode of The Talk.
wmagazine.com
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Are Swapping Bodies in a New Film
We’ve been teased about the possibility of a Freaky Friday sequel for months, but as we were pining for Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis to return as a mother-daughter pair (which, by the way, Disney has yet to confirm, no matter how much Curtis and Lohan insist it’s happening), another body-swap comedy has been green lit right under our noses. Icons Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts will be joining forces to star in a film from Palm Springs’ Max Barbakow, and yes, bodies will be swapped.
Kate Winslet On How Leonardo DiCaprio’s Comment On Her Body ‘Changed Her Life’
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s friendship is one of a kind. The pair became friends shortly after meeting in 1996 on the set of the movie Titanic. Commenting on their relationship in an interview with the Guardian, Kate explained how far they have both come. “I’ve known him for half my life,” she said.
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star
Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
John Travolta On Why He Agreed To Grease Spoof For Super Bowl Ad Opposite Scrubs Stars
John Travolta joined Zach Braff and Donald Faison for a fun Grease spoof during Super Bowl LVII, and he explained why he agreed to the T-Mobile ad.
