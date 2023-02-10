Boulevard Veterinary Clinic Pet of the Week: Hoochie

KENILWORTH, NJ – Meet Hoochie Kenilworth's TAPinto Pet of the Week!

Hoochie is a loveable Shih Tzu Bichon Mix from North Carolina. He enjoys all social situations and hates to be ignored. If you ask him, “do you want to go to the party?” he knows he is going out for a walk to say hello and to make new friends. Hoochie loves snuggling and can sit on your lap for hours. He is an Eagles fan (very excited for the Super Bowl), likes to groove to Latin music, and is very fond of the J.G. Wentworth commercial. Hoochie is also extremely intelligent and will let you know the bad guy within the first 15 minutes of any Lifetime movie. He likes traveling, and his biggest trip was to the West Coast to check out California where he learned why burritos were so important in that state. Hoochie also really enjoyed staying in a carbohydrate themed hotel room in NYC for a night going out in his pizza-themed attire and costume. The best part about Hoochie is that he takes great care of his brother and sister Giacomo and Francesca. If you see Hoochie on the streets of Kenilworth come and say hi to him. He will be glad you did.

