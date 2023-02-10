Open in App
Kenilworth, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Boulevard Veterinary Clinic Pet of the Week: Hoochie

By Telina Cuppari,

7 days ago

KENILWORTH, NJ – Meet Hoochie Kenilworth's TAPinto Pet of the Week!

Hoochie is a loveable Shih Tzu Bichon Mix from North Carolina. He enjoys all social situations and hates to be ignored. If you ask him, “do you want to go to the party?” he knows he is going out for a walk to say hello and to make new friends. Hoochie loves snuggling and can sit on your lap for hours. He is an Eagles fan (very excited for the Super Bowl), likes to groove to Latin music, and is very fond of the J.G. Wentworth commercial. Hoochie is also extremely intelligent and will let you know the bad guy within the first 15 minutes of any Lifetime movie. He likes traveling, and his biggest trip was to the West Coast to check out California where he learned why burritos were so important in that state. Hoochie also really enjoyed staying in a carbohydrate themed hotel room in NYC for a night going out in his pizza-themed attire and costume. The best part about Hoochie is that he takes great care of his brother and sister Giacomo and Francesca. If you see Hoochie on the streets of Kenilworth come and say hi to him. He will be glad you did.

Would you like your pet to be Kenilworth’s Pet of the Week? Please attach a photo, or a couple of your pet and tell us what makes him or her so wonderful. We would also would like to hear your pets likes, dislikes, favorite treats, and anything else you find interesting. Your fabulous pets will be published in the order of emails received. Please send your submissions to tcuppari@tapinto.net.

The Kenilworth Pet of the Week is sponsored by Boulevard Veterinary Clinic.  Located at 429 Blvd., Boulevard Veterinary Clinic is the premiere pet and animal care center for all your pets veterinary needs. We provide exceptional veterinary care and services to your beloved pets and treat many pets including dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, rabbits, and small mammals. To learn more call (908) 276-1661 or visit https://boulevardveterinaryclinic.com/.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNJX9_0kiUlSeI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvZGT_0kiUlSeI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EeCLA_0kiUlSeI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TAEyS_0kiUlSeI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=337I2V_0kiUlSeI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=383PoO_0kiUlSeI00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Plainfield Among County Libraries Hosting Sensory Friendly Storytimes
Plainfield, NJ16 hours ago
Kids and Families are Welcome at Phillipsburg Applebee's
Phillipsburg, NJ22 hours ago
Bayway Family Success Center Hosts Family Fun Arts and Crafts
Elizabeth, NJ15 hours ago
Na Jazz Trio and Michele Bazzani Quartet Headline at Nutley's Oakley This Weekend
Nutley, NJ3 hours ago
Let's Go Rangers! New Brunswick Launching Park Steward Program
New Brunswick, NJ15 hours ago
GoFundMe and Funeral Service Info for Deceased Linden Student
Linden, NJ2 days ago
This Weekend in Asbury Park
Asbury Park, NJ15 hours ago
Bridgewater Introducing Phase 1 of BridgewaterSHIELD Program
Bridgewater, NJ22 hours ago
McManus Middle School Invites All to "Through the Looking Glass: The True African Experience"
Linden, NJ9 hours ago
'Peach' of a Musical Set for Oak Knoll Stage, Feb. 23-25
Summit, NJ11 hours ago
Rahway Resident Shavon Lopez Dies at 33, Leaves Two Small Children
Rahway, NJ1 day ago
Friends of Cedar View in Lincroft: On a mission to preserve and protect the African-American Cedar View Cemetery founded in 1850
Middletown, NJ1 day ago
Rahway PD Phone Service Restored
Rahway, NJ11 hours ago
Downtown Westfield: Consignment Shop Shutting, StretchLab Coming, Gallery Opens
Westfield, NJ20 hours ago
Lecture Illuminates Westfield’s Black History Landmarks, Ongoing Issues
Westfield, NJ16 hours ago
Paterson's A Rose's Petals, Owner Carolyn Joe Honored for Decades of Community Service
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Madison Basketball Fundraiser to Support Teen Who Lost Her Battle With Brain Cancer
Madison, NJ1 day ago
Morristown Police Welcome New Officer to Their Ranks
Morristown, NJ2 days ago
Roselle Park Launches “Safe Place” Initiative to Assist Victims of Hate Crimes; Program Also Available to Students at Borough Schools
Roselle Park, NJ13 hours ago
New Fire Truck in the Oven for Roxbury
Roxbury Township, NJ1 day ago
Tugboat Pushing Barge Crashes into Robin's Reef Yacht Club
Bayonne, NJ18 hours ago
Mall at Short Hills Shoplifting Attempts: $1,008 at Nordstrom & $1,144 Total at Macys
Millburn, NJ1 day ago
Somerville: Crane Hoists Final Steel Beam into Place at RWJUH/Somerset
Somerville, NJ2 days ago
Widow Pleads with Bayonne City Council to Help Prevent Future Suicides
Bayonne, NJ21 hours ago
Local teachers highlight grants in action at statewide conference
New Providence, NJ14 hours ago
Hyssop Beauty Apothecary to Pop Up at Sunday's Nutley Farmers Market
Nutley, NJ4 hours ago
Emergency Meeting to Address Recent Violence Set for Friday
Paterson, NJ22 hours ago
Carteret Welcomes So. Korean Cosmetic Firm’s Expansion
Carteret, NJ17 hours ago
No Votes Taken on Two Ordinances Supporting Wayne's Volunteer First Responders
Wayne, NJ1 day ago
Weekend Update: It's Not April Yet in Princeton, But It's Time to Think About Porchfest
Princeton, NJ13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy