Open in App
Times Leader

Report: Cuts, furloughs on the table for Crestwood School District

By Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xgcit_0kiUg2Cw00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Officials with the Crestwood School District said Thursday teacher lay-offs are a possibility to solve an expected budget shortfall, according to a report by our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU.

Crestwood School Board President John Macri told the station that teacher layoffs are a possibility, stating it’s one of several ideas being discussed to deal with a budget shortfall of $2.4 million.

At this time, Macri says it is not an official determination that teachers will be laid off, and there is no exact number of how many staff members may be impacted.

Janice Ciavarella, the president of the Crestwood Education Association and teachers union, told Eyewitness News that the district superintendent did say there could be layoffs as well as cuts to the art and library programs in the elementary school.

The School Board is set to meet next Thursday, Feb. 16.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
America250PA visits Wyoming Area’s Tenth Street Elementary School
Wyoming, PA1 day ago
Wilkes-Barre Area STEM Academy hosts Parents Night
Wilkes-barre, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy