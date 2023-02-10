Meri Brown Will 'Hardly Make Any Appearances' In Season 18 Of 'Sister Wives' After 'Terminating' Spiritual Marriage With Ex-Husband Kody

@therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri Brown won't be featured prominently in Season 18 of Sister Wives as she focuses on her new single life and running her bed and breakfast.

According to "Tender Loving Care...?" podcast co-host Pauline Bithell , who spoke to production sources at TLC, the show's producers had no idea that Kody and Meri's relationship was going to "fall out so badly" at the time, potentially leading to less screen time for the mom-of-one.

"Fans are interested in Meri, but the last season she's been so much put aside by Kody ," Pauline explained in a recent interview. "I definitely think she's rejuvenated now with this bed and breakfast [Lizzie's Heritage Inn in Parowan, Utah] and she will be featured."

However, the 51-year-old will only "be featured a little bit" in Season 18, and fans can expect her to "hardly" make "any appearances."

@therealmeribrown/Instagram

Pauline revealed that this has caused production to hit "a little bit of a standstill," but assured the outlet that Sister Wives will still continue to film despite Kody's splits from Meri, Christine and Janelle — leaving the polygamist only married to his fourth wife, Robyn .

"They're still going to carry on with the lives of [the ex wives]," she continued. "I think the season is going to be pivotal and very interesting for the fans because... all these things have been revealed about money , about the poverty levels that the children [had experienced]."

Pauline also noted that certain storylines that may be explored over the next season of the show have the father-of-18 concerned. As OK! previously reported, Christine and Kody's 24-year-old son, Paedon , recently accused Meri of abusing several of the them as children, with Gwendlyn , Madison and Mykelti seemingly backing up his claims.

"So, there's been a lot of exposure on Kody and exposure on his life that I think he thought was going [to] be kept hidden, but unfortunately, it's all coming out now," she pointed out. "I imagine that Kody is very much in a state of panic of where [the show's storyline] goes because this is his income. He earns a monstrous amount of money for this show."

"I think he's terrified that this show's going to go away and these wives that have left are going to be the focus now," she added. "So, he has to ramp up and get his reputation back."

Pauline spoke with The Sun about Meri's future on the show.

