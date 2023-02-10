Open in App
Portsmouth, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Portsmouth Police looking for pair of suspects in Loxley Road homicide

By Jimmy LaRoue,

7 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police said investigators are looking for two unknown suspects in connection to a shooting death Sunday night on Loxley Road .

Police said the call came in around 10:23 p.m. in the 20 block of Loxley Road, and the victim, Terry Miller, 62, was taken to a local hospital with a serious injury, and she died as a result of her injuries two days later.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k3dz0_0kiUZz4x00
    (Photo – Portsmouth Police)
  • (Photo – Portsmouth Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKwzG_0kiUZz4x00
    (Photo – Portsmouth Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4LV7_0kiUZz4x00
    (Photo – Portsmouth Police)

Police said detectives have obtained surveillance footage showing two suspects at the crime scene and wearing black hoodies and facemasks. They were also holding a catalytic converter, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects can call the Portsmouth Police investigations bureau at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

