Everyone gives, Everyone gains 2-10-23

Boys & Girls Club hosts annual Chili Challenge

What: 14th annual Chili Challenge, to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10

Where: Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway

Cost: $25 for adults; $5 for children 6-11; free for children under 6

More information: Tickets are available at the door and include endless chili, beer, soft drinks, family friendly entertainment and more.

Teams will vie for votes in the People’s Choice competition, as well as be evaluated by a panel of judges for their chili recipes and booth decor.