CBS New York

Students, parents want more Black history in NYC schools

By CBS New York Team,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4elrwe_0kiUPrNF00

NYC students, parents demand more access to Black studies 00:52

NEW YORK -- Some New York City students and parents are demanding more access to Black studies.

A group rallied Thursday outside the Department of Education headquarters in Lower Manhattan, calling for Black history to be taught all year long.

"It shouldn't be only that in February that we talk about the achievements and the culture and history and accomplishments of Black people when this city is full of Black people," parent Tajh Sutton said.

RELATED STORY: College Board's new AP African American studies curriculum criticized by some as appeasing conservatives

Schools Chancellor David Banks responded earlier, saying the final touches are being put on a new culturally inclusive Black studies curriculum.

"Help is on the way. We have heard the call long before anybody that's protesting today," he said. "When we talk about history and contribution, young people need to see themselves represented in the curriculum that we teach."

Banks says the Department of Education will continue to expand so that all students can see themselves in the curriculum.

