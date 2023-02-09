Off-duty deputy dies in single-vehicle crash in Lake Elsinore

An off-duty Orange County sheriff's deputy died in a single-vehicle traffic collision early Thursday morning.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies from the Lake Elsinore station responded to the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road at 5:14 a.m.

Deputy Brian Haney was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries in the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Haney leaves behind his wife Leslee and his one-month-old son, Cole.

"Our hearts break with the news of the death of our fallen brother, Deputy Brian Haney. On behalf of the entire family at the Orange County Sheriff's Department, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in recognition and honor of Brian," wrote Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes.

Haney joined the Orange County Sheriff's Department in 2016.

No further details were released.