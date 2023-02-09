ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Elsinore, CA

Off-duty deputy dies in single-vehicle crash in Lake Elsinore

By KCAL-News Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X9ekw_0kiUPmCq00

An off-duty Orange County sheriff's deputy died in a single-vehicle traffic collision early Thursday morning.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies from the Lake Elsinore station responded to the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road at 5:14 a.m.

Deputy Brian Haney was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries in the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Haney leaves behind his wife Leslee and his one-month-old son, Cole.

"Our hearts break with the news of the death of our fallen brother, Deputy Brian Haney. On behalf of the entire family at the Orange County Sheriff's Department, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in recognition and honor of Brian," wrote Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes.

Haney joined the Orange County Sheriff's Department in 2016.

No further details were released.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Orange County man killed in road rage crash in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif.- The driver of a vehicle that killed a man who exited his car in an alleged road rage incident in Whittier was behind bars and the coroner Monday identified the victim. Whittier police officers were summoned to the 14700 block of Cullen Street at 3:10 p.m. Saturday. They...
WHITTIER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Motorcyclist killed in Palm Springs collision identified

A motorcyclist who died in a Sunday collision with a passenger van in Palm Springs was identified Monday morning. The Riverside County Coroner identified the rider as Chase Adamic, 33, of Indio. Palm Springs Fire Department said the crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Ramon Road and South Avenida The post Motorcyclist killed in Palm Springs collision identified appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Orange County freeway

DANA POINT, Calif. – Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to two unrelated crashes that occurred at about the same time Sunday on the north and southbound lanes of the San Diego (5) Freeway in Dana Point, which resulted in one death. Both crashes occurred around 2 a.m., just south...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man who was wanted on murder charge is arrested by Fontana officers after pursuit

A man who was wanted on a murder charge in San Bernardino was arrested by officers after a pursuit in Fontana on Feb. 12, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 2:15 a.m., Fontana officers attempted to stop a silver Chevrolet HHR for vehicle code violations in the area of Athol Street and Pinyon Avenue. The driver (later identified as parolee Epifanio Aguilera, 44) took off, and a pursuit was initiated.
FONTANA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Crash in Mira Loma Leaves One Dead

MIRA LOMA (CNS) – The driver of a pickup truck died Sunday after crashing into the rear of a semi, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The crash was reported around 8 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Etiwanda Avenue in Mira Loma. The driver of the pickup...
MIRA LOMA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Motorcyclist dies in Palm Springs crash

A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a passenger van in Palm Springs Sunday evening. Palm Springs Fire Department said the crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of East Ramon Road and South Avenida Caballeros. The stretch of road was shut down during the investigation but has since been reopened. The motorcyclist The post Motorcyclist dies in Palm Springs crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

At least 5 hospitalized five car-crash involving reckless driver in Seal Beach; search for suspect underway

At least five people have been hospitalized following a grisly multi-car crash in Seal Beach. Orange County Fire Authority crews were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street just before 7:15 p.m. after learning of the collision. According to Seal Beach Police Department, they had received a call of a reckless driver in Huntington Beach before the collision occurred. People from all four cars involved were taken to nearby trauma centers for treatment. Authorities say that the suspect ran from the area before they arrived and the search was ongoing. Residents of Hill Neighborhood are asked to shelter in place as they continue to look for the suspect. All lanes of PCH and Main St. were closed in both directions due to the ongoing investigation. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
SEAL BEACH, CA
ABC10

Hit-and-run driver causes California crash that injured 5

SEAL BEACH, Calif. — Police were searching Sunday for a hit-and-run driver who sprinted from the scene of a crash that injured five people at a Southern California intersection. The two-vehicle collision occurred Saturday night when the driver of a Mercedes sped through a red light at Main Street...
SEAL BEACH, CA
countynews.tv

Huntington Beach: Multiple Victims Following Two-Car Crash

02.12.2023 | 1:48 AM | HUNTINGTON BEACH – A crash involving two vehicles injured approximately six people including one person that had to be extricated, early Sunday morning. The crash involving a blue Ford Mustang and a black 2018 Toyota Yaris iA was reported at the intersection of Beach...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Man killed in Acton hit-and-run identified

The motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night on Soledad Canyon Road near Acton has been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s office as 58-year-old Jeff Engels. Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Office, said the L.A. Communications Center received a call in...
ACTON, CA
CBS LA

Road rage suspect arrested following crash in Upland

Police arrested a suspect who allegedly instigated a road rage incident leading to a crash in Upland on Sunday. According to a tweet from Upland Police Department, officers arrested a suspect who "admitted to instigating" a road rage incident that caused a collision near 11th Street and 3rd Avenue on Sunday. Officers also say that the suspect was driving with a suspended license. They were cited for misdemeanor violations and had their vehicle impounded. The suspect's identity was not immediately known. Police did not provide any further information on the incident. 
UPLAND, CA
CBS LA

5 hospitalized following two-car crash in Seal Beach

At least five people have been hospitalized following a grisly two-car crash in Seal Beach. Orange County Fire Authority crews were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street just before 7:15 p.m. after learning of the collision. Five people from one of the two cars involved had self-extricated themselves from the vehicle by the time firefighters had arrived. They were all taken to nearby trauma centers for treatment. Circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known. All lanes of PCH and Main St. were closed in both directions due to the ongoing investigation. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
SEAL BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Trapped driver rescued by firefighters in Burbank

Firefighters rescued a driver who had become trapped inside of their vehicle after slamming into a fence in Burbank on Saturday. Crews were dispatched to the scene at around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a car had crashed into a fence on Hollywood Way and San Fernando Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found the driver of the vehicle unconscious. After the driver was taken out of the car, the they were taken to a nearby hospital where they are in unknown condition. It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash, though investigators were called to the scene. 
BURBANK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in possible road rage incident in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car this afternoon in Whitter, according to authorities. Police and fire personnel responded to the intersection of Cullen Ave. and Parise Drive at around 3:00 p.m. Unconfirmed reports suggest the pedestrian was killed by a rideshare driver.
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

6 hospitalized after three-car collision in Woodland Hills

Six people have been hospitalized following a three-car crash in Woodland Hills Saturday evening. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the collision occurred a little before 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. "A significant collision between three vehicles, which deployed air bags in all three, resulted in six patients being transported to the hospital," the statement said. One of the patients is said to be in critical condition, another is in moderate condition while the remaining four are said to be in fair condition. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man killed during suspected road rage incident in Whittier

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Whittier Saturday afternoon in what investigators are calling a road rage incident. According to a press release from Whittier Police Department, the crash occurred at around 3:10 p.m. in the 14700 block of Cullen Street at Parise Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in the street. They also located the suspect, who they have determined to be the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed him. Police believe that the incident stemmed from road rage, which occurred while both drivers were traveling northbound along Colima Road near Anaconda Street. "At some point the victim displayed a handgun and was followed by the suspect," the statement said. "The victim later exited his vehicle to confront the suspect, at which time he was struck by the suspect's vehicle. A handgun was located inside the victim's vehicle."Fontana resident Jeffrey Flores, 29, was arrested on suspicion of homicide. The victim's name has not yet been released. 
WHITTIER, CA
KRMG

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at agricultural nursery in Southern California: Sheriff

Three people were shot, including one fatally, at an agricultural nursery in Southern California on Friday, authorities said. A suspected shooter was taken into custody on the property, according to the San Diego Sheriff. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. local time at Atkins Nursery in Fallbrook, a village located about 50 miles north of San Diego, the San Diego Sheriff said. First responders and law enforcement officers responded to an "incident involving several patients with gunshot injuries," the North County Fire Protection District said Friday afternoon.
FALLBROOK, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
28K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy