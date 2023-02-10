2023 WM Phoenix Open Friday tee times, TV and streaming info

Photo: Rob Schumache/The Arizona Republic

The first full-field designated event of the season is here.

The PGA Tour is in Scottsdale, Arizona, after a three-week stint in California, as the 2023 WM Phoenix Open is underway from TPC Scottsdale. The field is loaded with the world’s best golfers, who will compete for a $20 million purse and a $3.6 million first prize. TPC Scottsdale is a par-71 layout measuring at 7,261 yards.

Play was delayed Thursday due to frost, however, and the first round was suspended by darkness at 8:07 p.m. ET. The first round will resume at 9:45 a.m. ET and the second-round is expected to go on as scheduled.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the second round of play at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. All times listed are Eastern.

Tee times

Hole 1

Tee times Players

9:15 a.m.

Russell Knox, Mark Hubbard, Adam Schenk

9:26 a.m.

Beau Hossler, Kramer Hickok, Taylor Moore

9:37 a.m.

Nate Lashley, Patton Kizzire, David Lipsky

9:48 a.m.

J.J. Spaun, Jim Herman, Francesco Molinari

9:59 a.m.

Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes, Matt Kuchar

10:10 a.m.

Luke List, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson

10:21 a.m.

Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston, Brian Gay

10:32 a.m.

Si Woo Kim, Trey Mullinax, Tom Hoge

10:43 a.m.

Ryan Palmer, Brendan Steele, Chris Kirk

10:54 a.m.

Jason Dufner, Chesson Hadley, Austin Smotherman

11:05 a.m.

Doug Ghim, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower

2 p.m.

Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman

2:11 p.m.

Adam Long, Scott Piercy, Taylor Pendrith

2:22 p.m.

Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood, Davis Thompson

2:33 p.m.

Keith Mitchell, Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery

2:44 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

2:55 p.m.

Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

3:06 p.m.

Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns

3:17 p.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee

3:28 p.m.

Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, Tyler Duncan

3:39 p.m.

Adam Hadwin, Peter Malnati, Matthew NeSmith

3:50 p.m.

Denny McCarthy, Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren

4:01 p.m.

Patrick Rodgers, Matt Wallace, Greyson Sigg

Hole 10

Tee times Players

9:15 a.m.

Brian Harman, Ryan Moore, Scott Stallings

9:26 a.m.

Davis Riley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max McGreevy

9:37 a.m.

Aaron Wise, Maverick McNealy, Kurt Kitayama

9:48 a.m.

Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley

9:59 a.m.

Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala

10:10 a.m.

Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

10:21 a.m.

Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler

10:32 a.m.

Billy Horschel, Michael Thompson, Jason Day

10:43 a.m.

Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Putnam, Danny Lee

10:54 a.m.

Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Hayden Buckley

11:05 a.m.

Michael Hopper, Dalton Ward, Brett White

2 p.m.

Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Aaron Rai

2:11 p.m.

Troy Merritt, Jhonattan Vegas, Stephan Jaeger

2:22 p.m.

Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney, Rory Sabbatini

2:33 p.m.

Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry

2:44 p.m.

Ryan Brehm, Sungjae Im, Nick Taylor

2:55 p.m.

Chad Ramey, Kevin Kisner, Erik van Rooyen

3:06 p.m.

Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, Andrew Landry

3:17 p.m.

Lucas Herbert, Lucas Glover, Gary Woodland

3:28 p.m.

Martin Laird, Richy Werenski, Cameron Young

3:39 p.m.

Corey Conners, Kevin Tway, James Hahn

3:50 p.m.

Jimmy Walker, Ricky Barnes, Andre Metzger

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Friday, Feb. 10

TV

Golf Channel: 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Peacock: 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 12 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Peacock: 1-3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock: 1-3 p.m.

