Latest ESPN Mock Draft has Browns Landing Major Need

"The Browns’ first pick in the 2023 draft aims to shore up holes in the defense. Smith is one of the most impressive movers in the defensive tackle class and has NFL scouts talking about his rare short-area burst and power.”
Smith has worked out the legal issues around a gun charge. He's one of the better defensive linemen prospects in this draft, especially at defensive tackle where the Browns need help badly.
At 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, Smith is a large, aggressive human. The Michigan product has put together 85 tackles over 28 games through the last two seasons. Each of the seasons he added a half sack, and he forced a fumble this past season.
Smith would have the chance to come in and play early for Cleveland likely, depending on how free agency shakes out. Either way, Cleveland will have snaps to give out in the middle of the defensive line. Outside of Perrion Winfrey, there is no roster lock at the position going into next season.
Grabbing Smith at pick No. 42 would give Cleveland a really good run-stopper, something they've lacked for a couple of years now.
