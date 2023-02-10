Open in App
CBS Denver

The Links promotes friendship through service to community

By Anna Alejo,

7 days ago

How one of nation's oldest service organizations evolved in Colorado 02:14

For more than seventy years, Black professional women who make up Denver's chapter of The Links, Incorporated have joined together in service and friendship to make a difference in the metro Denver community.

As one of the nation's oldest service organizations, it's evolved to meet the needs of the day for African Americans, since the aftermath of World War 2.

"What advice would you give to your younger self?" asked Denver Chapter Programs Director Gaye Woods on a recent Saturday morning.

The Links, Inc. Denver Chapter

The group of driven and devoted women were bonding over how to use their talents to lift up others.

Denver Chapter President Yolanda Barnes told us, "If you think back 70 years ago and what the African American community was facing, it took a lot of courage to stand up and say we're going to gather these women together to make a difference in the lives of people of African descent."

For some, such as Nina Henderson Moore, being a link is a family tradition.  She said, "I grew up helping my mom out, going to programs, volunteering, being at meetings, helping with the Ebony Fashion Fair which was the big fundraiser then."

Devoting more than five thousand hours a year to community service. Initiatives such as supporting students at Hallett Elementary.

The Links, Inc. Denver Chapter

Woods described the efforts there, "Focused on literacy and improving reading scores and helping to support the teachers in those classrooms."

On taking kids on excursions to the mountains, Woods said, "It was very fun and great fun to interact with the kids in that wide eyed experience for them."

With game-changing donations to the Center for African American Health and the Blair Caldwell Library,  The Links was the first Black women's organization in Colorado to establish an endowment.

Nina Henderson Moore is President of the Links White Rose Foundation.  She said,  "What we want to do is ensure in perpetuity that our programs will survive, we will continue to give no matter what the economic climate is."

CBS

And with Girl Fierce, targeting middle schoolers, The Links endeavors to promote the health and self-esteem of girls.

"To reach back to those in need and say 'I was once just like you. And if I can do it so can you, so here's how we're gonna help you get that done."

Linked by life-long friendships, and a shared commitment to make a transformative impact.

There are more than 60 members in the Denver chapter of The Links and 17-thousand Black women nationwide in 299 chapters.  See more here: https://www.denverlinksinc.org/

