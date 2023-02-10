willmarradio.com

Sen. John Fetterman remains hospitalized but no signs of 'new stroke,' staff says By Kevin Shalvey and Allison Pecorin, ABC News, 7 days ago

By Kevin Shalvey and Allison Pecorin, ABC News, 7 days ago

(WASHINGTON) -- Sen. John Fetterman, D.-Pa., remained hospitalized in Washington on Thursday after he was admitted because he felt lightheaded during a Democratic retreat on ...