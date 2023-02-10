Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
AllLakers

Lakers: How LA’s Trade Deadline Affects Their Cap Space This Offseason

By Alex Kirschenbaum,

7 days ago

Some bookkeeping for the future.

Your Los Angeles Lakers will look incredibly incomplete during tonight's Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, as several players who woke up as Lakers have been shipped out of town, and several impending Lakers will not be cleared in time for the contest.

The Lakers' active trade deadline approach leaves its cap space a bit more clogged than the team may have expected it to be prior to some of these deals, but things are still fairly clean.

Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN , only four Lakers are actually under contract through next season: incumbents LeBron James, Anthony Davis and rookie Max Christie, along with new addition Jarred Vanderbilt, on an absolute sweetheart deal at $4.7 million next year. LA also has a $16.5 million team option it could choose to exercise on another new player, volume three-point shooting swingman Malik Beasley.

The $10.3 million contract of reserve center Mo Bamba is non-guaranteed until June 29th this year. The Lakers will also need to make a decision on the $2.1 million 2023-24 salary of another new Laker, Davon Reed, who was basically a throw-in for LA's Thomas Bryant trade to the Denver Nuggets.

LA is estimated to have $39.2 million available in cap space heading into the summer.

McMenamin notes that the team could still have plenty of hypothetical space under the league's salary cap next summer, but most likely will use that money on a lot of its new players -- unrestricted free agents D'Angelo Russell, Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Schröder, plus restricted free agents Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves (meaning LA could theoretically match any offer sheet tendered to them).

