Aiken County S.C. House delegation splits by party over critical race theory bill

S.C. Reps. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken; Bill Hixon, R-North Augusta; Bart Blackwell, R-Aiken; and Melissa Oremus, R-Graniteville; were among the votes to approve. The vote by S.C. Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken, was among the votes against approving the South Carolina Transparency and Integrity in Education Act Wednesday and Thursday.

The bill, as amended, prohibits the inclusion of information or materials that say one race, sex, ethnicity, color, or national origin is inherently superior to another; that an individual should be discriminated against based on the individual's race, sex, ethnicity, color, or national origin; that an individual is inherently privileged because of race, sex, ethnicity, color, or national origin; that race, sex, ethnicity, color, or national origin determines someone's moral character; that an individual bears responsibility for actions committed by members of the same race, sex, ethnicity, color, or national origin; that meritocracy or traits like a hard work ethic are racist, sexist or belong to the principles of one religion or were created by a particular race, sex or religion to oppress another race, sex, ethnicity, color, or national origin; and fault, blame or bias should be assigned to members of a race, sex, ethnicity, color, or national origin because of the members' race, sex, ethnicity, color, or national origin.

There is an exception to the prohibitions if the material presented is part of fact-based discussions of history or current events, the history of oppression of a particular group or a the history of slavery.

The bill establishes library and media center material must be age and grade appropriate according to criteria established by the State Board of Education.

It also bans mandatory instruction, training or presentations with the goal of informing those attending about gender roles or stereotypes, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, or romantic or sexual relationships unless such instruction, training or presentations are part of a corrective action plan. Students are not allowed to attend a session on these topics unless they receive explicit permission from a parent.

The establishes a complaint process to report and resolve violations of the prohibitions and establishes a private cause of action – right to sue – the district in violation of the prohibitions for non-monetary damages.

After the vote Thursday, the bill was sent to the South Carolina Senate where it was referred to the Education Committee.

All three senators representing Aiken County, Sens. Tom Young Jr., R-Aiken; Shane Massey, R-Edgefield; and Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington; are on the education committee.