Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
FadeawayWorld.net

Los Angeles Clippers Reportedly Not Sold On Russell Westbrook's Fit With Kawhi Leonard And Paul George

By Nico Martinez,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yvzrp_0kiUEhKU00

The LA Clippers may be out of the Russell Westbrook sweepstakes.

Credit: Fadeaway World

With Russell Westbrook likely headed toward a buyout, he'll have his pick of teams to choose from as an NBA free agent. The only catch is there won't be many teams in pursuit of his services.

After another subpar season with the Lakers, Westbrook's stock is at an all-time low right now, and there aren't going to be many GMs out there willing to give him another chance.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Los Angeles Clippers were thought to be one of the few teams in contention to sign Westbrook, but now even they are having some second thoughts about the idea.

( via The LA Times )

With the trade deadline over, the market for players bought out of their contracts now opens. With one roster spot still available, the Clippers will evaluate options but are not expected to be active in scouring the market for buyout additions. One such name said to hold interest in joining the Clippers, in particular, is former Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, who was traded to Utah on Wednesday, but insiders across the league expressed skepticism Westbrook would ultimately land in L.A., describing it as a limited possibility because of questions about fit.

With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers don't need star power. But what they do need is another ball-handler to plug into the backcourt. Unfortunately for Russ, it seems he isn't their first choice to fill that need.

Ugly Details Emerge About Westbrook's Last Days As A Laker

After failed stints in Houston and D.C., Westbrook endured the worst stretch of his career as a Laker, and it could be the beginning of the end for his time in the NBA. After the latest reports of his final moment with the team, it's no wonder why his reputation has fallen to an all-time low .

The Lakers believe there is an addition-by-subtraction element to dealing the nine-time All-Star. The situation had become untenable over the past week or so, multiple team and league sources close to the situation told The Athletic, all of whom were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely. Two sources described the situation as “toxic.” And while Lakers owner Jeanie Buss was known to be against the idea of waiving Westbrook, sources say there was a strong sense from the coaching staff that it might be necessary if no trade was forthcoming.

Will Westbrook play in the NBA again? He's certainly good enough to make the rotation for an NBA team, and he'd probably help a lot of them.

But with the reports about his toxic culture and the nature of his flawed game, Russ may be more of a risk than he's worth at the moment.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA
Warriors Land Lakers’ LeBron James In Bold Trade Scenario
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
“He finished for the season” Lakers’ fans go bonkers after Anthony Davis deactivates IG account following defeat vs Blazers
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards
Los Angeles, CA9 days ago
Most Popular
Why The Fort Wayne Pistons Decided To Move The Franchise To Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Watch: Kevin Durant Got A Standing Ovation From Suns Fans
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
John Salley Explains Why Women Weren't Allowed To Get Close To Michael Jordan In Clubs
Chicago, IL1 day ago
"I'm One Of The Best Players To Ever Play The Game": Kevin Durant Reveals Why He Feels Pressure To Succeed With The Suns
Phoenix, AZ15 hours ago
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Irving, TX8 days ago
Former Suns Owner Jerry Colangelo Gives His True Thoughts On Kevin Durant Trade
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Shaquille O'Neal Says Russell Westbrook Should Join The Clippers: "The Fans Would Appreciate Him..."
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Qatar And Abu Dhabi Are Interested In Purchasing NBA Teams: “One Target Could Be The New York Knicks”
New York City, NY3 hours ago
Nia Long said the Celtics made her family business public: 'It could have been handled internally'
Boston, MA6 days ago
Candace Parker Gets Real On The Suns' Championship Chances: "There's A Lot Of Pressure On Chris Paul..."
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Jamal Crawford Kept It Real On Phoenix Suns' Chances To Win The 2023 NBA Championship
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Lakers Fans Roast George Karl After He Made Fun Of The 'Bubble Championship' While Defending Darvin Ham
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
NBA Fans React After Giannis Antetokounmpo Suffers Wrist Injury In Final Game Before All-Star Weekend
Milwaukee, WI12 hours ago
NBA Fans Troll Ime Udoka After Celtics Name Joe Mazzulla Permanent Head Coach
Boston, MA21 hours ago
Miami Heat Reportedly Getting Alarming Information About Russell Westbrook
Miami, FL17 hours ago
Charles Barkley Reveals He Went To Las Vegas With 14 Friends For 24 Straight Years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Former Suns Owner Gave Employees $20,000 Bonus Before Leaving
Phoenix, AZ11 hours ago
Russell Westbrook Reportedly Vetting Potential Buyout Teams: Bulls, Wizards, Clippers, Or Miami Heat
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy