The Block stars Mitch and Mark reveal why tradies rarely win the show

The Block veterans Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie have offered their advice to future contestants, warning them to 'stay off the tools' and let their tradies and labourers handle the grunt work.

The professional house flippers, who won the Channel Nine show in 2021, said contestants with experience as skilled tradespeople rarely triumph on auction day because their insistence on handling building work themselves means they struggle with delegating tasks and sometimes fail to see the big picture.

The couple, who have renovated 20 houses in 20 years, told the Separate Bathrooms podcast winning The Block is mostly about project management, not having practical skills.

Mitch told hosts Cameron and Alison Daddo he'd seen a lot of Blockheads try to be a 'hero' for the cameras by picking up tools, when they should be letting tradies do their job.

'After two seasons of The Block I still can't hammer a nail,' added Mark.

Mitch said another common mistake people make on The Block is trying to please the judges for their room reveals, rather than focusing on the real estate market.

'They should be focused on building a house to sell,' he said.

The flamboyant couple also revealed they never argue and that dealing with the pressures of the The Block only strengthened their relationship.

But when it comes to styling homes, Mitch says 'we meet in the middle... but on my side of the fence'.

It comes after Mitch and Mark were announced as the hosts of the new Channel 10 lifestyle series Location, Location, Location.

The show is a revamped version of an old format that aired on Foxtel's Lifestyle Channel, with the pair guiding Aussies to their dream home.

The duo said they hope to impart the knowledge they've acquired in their two decades of flipping houses.

Mitch and Mark pocketed $744,000 on auction day in the 2021 season of The Block, and went on to blast the show's judges in a blistering radio interview.

They said Darren Palmer, Neale Whitaker and Shaynna Blaze weren't qualified to estimate how much a home will sell for at auction.

They asked for a 'real estate expert' to be hired for the 2022 season