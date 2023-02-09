Read full article on original website
Report reveals what could tempt Ravens into Lamar Jackson trade
The Baltimore Ravens are adamant that they want to get a long-term contract agreed with quarterback Lamar Jackson. However, their stance may be tested in the weeks to come. While the Ravens intend to use the franchise tag on Jackson if the two sides cannot come to a long-term agreement, there is a “possibility” that... The post Report reveals what could tempt Ravens into Lamar Jackson trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Raiders Legend Charles Woodson On Derek Carr Situation: “This Business Gets Everybody At Some Point”
Las Vegas Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson dropped some cold, honest truth this week. The Derek Carr debacle put a black eye on an otherwise underwhelming season. Many players on the roster had remarkable campaigns, but the team ended up with a double-digit loss record. Putting a bow on the season, Carr found himself at home for the last couple of games. While the situation was far from ideal, Woodson believes it was all business with regard to Carr’s benching.
Steelers legend turned down a trade just before his career ended
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a rich tradition of all-time great players in their franchise. One of the most respected over the last two decades has been Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis who spent 10 seasons in Pittsburgh (1996-2005). There was an interesting nugget that came out about Bettis...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Commanders to release Carson Wentz after failed one-year run
Quarterback Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders are sitting at home watching the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles take part in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Washington closed up shop on an average 8-8-1 season just over a month ago and seems to be several tiers behind Philadelphia in the NFC East right now.
New Candidate Arises for Steelers Offensive Assistant Search
Another quarterback specialist could be the perfect fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Three cut candidates for Denver Broncos
Sitting at $12M under the cap, per Spotrac, the Denver Broncos have room to maneuver. Denver, coming off a disastrous 5-12 season, has many needs and a new coach (Sean Payton) who's eager to put his imprint on the team. Here are three cut candidates. Graham Glasgow, Guard. Denver's offensive...
Bracketology Watch: Joe Lunardi Locks Pitt into NCAA Tournament
The Pitt Panthers are a lock for the NCAA Tournament, according to Joe Lunardi.
New Ohio State Football Target Palepale Planning First Trip to Columbus
Fast-rising Pennsylvania native along the defensive front has verbal commitment timeline in mind
NFL Exec Predicts Cowboys Will Sign Star Free Agent
The Dallas Cowboys have some work to do this weekend when it comes to upgrading their roster. They fell short once again of their postseason goals, failing to win during Divisional Weekend for the seven consecutive times. The last time that the Cowboys made it to Championship Weekend was the 1995 season when they won the Super Bowl.
Steelers Star TJ Watt Says The "Time Is Now" For Team To Win; Downplays Possible Transition Period
The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't been in the Super Bowl in 12 years now. That's an awfully long stretch for a prestigious organization like the black and gold. Quite frankly, they've been embarrassed in their past few playoff meetings against the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. TJ Watt has already...
Key Chicago Bears free agent target in talks with current team
A Chicago Bears target is currently in talks with his current team ahead of free agency. The Chicago Bears have a lot of money to spend in the upcoming free agency period and have a lot of holes to fill on the roster. Some of the most important holes to...
Two Bengals WRs might be heading in opposite directions
During their playoff runs of the past two seasons, the Bengals have often been said to possess the NFL’s best receiving trio. Ja’Marr Chase leads the unit, but his two top supporting pass-catchers have played significant roles in the team’s success. Their respective futures could be headed in opposite directions, however.
The Steelers Must Use A Late-Round Pick In The Draft To Find Their QB2
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the 2023 off-season one year removed from their decision to draft former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round of last year's draft. Although the season was far from sunshine and rainbows for the Steelers, they seemed to have found their future franchise quarterback in Pittsburgh.
AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers
Albert Breer reports that if Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon lands the Cardinals’ head coaching job this week, one name to watch for his staff is Browns QBs coach Drew Petzing. According to Aaron Wilson, there’s mutual interest between the Texans and Browns DL coach Chris Kiffin for a position on their staff.
Mock Draft Roundup: Who have the Browns selected in various mock drafts?
With just one game left to play tomorrow, as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles battle in the Super Bowl, the offseason gets set for full steam ahead when the new league year quickly follows. This means the 2023 NFL Draft will be here in the blink of an eye, and the Cleveland Browns will need to take advantage. Here we conduct a mock draft round-up to see who various outlets are sending to the Browns in their 2023 NFL Mock Drafts. Two names became a common theme in the form of Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu.
Paul Martha, former Pitt star, Steelers player and Penguins executive, dies at 80
Paul Martha, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1960s before embarking on a career as a sports team executive, has died at age 80.
Not Even Aaron Rodgers Could Save This Putrid Raiders Defense
As much as people like to pile on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, the fact is that he wasn’t the major issue. To go a step further, Carr was often the scapegoat, especially in the last few years. However, playing opposite a putrid defense for most of his run was highly detrimental. Whether it was Patrick Graham, Paul Guenther, or Ken Norton Jr., Carr never knew what an upper-echelon defense could do for his game. With Aaron Rodgers rumors running rampant, fans should maybe take another glance at what No. 12 would be playing with.
Steelers' LC Greenwood Deserves A Passionate Advocate After Astonishing Hall Of Fame Selections In 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers were not represented in the Hall of Fame class that was announced this week. They did not have any of the 15 modern-era finalists and they had no senior-era player finalists for consideration. The New York Jets, who have not made a Super Bowl since before the merger, produced two inductees and with all due respect, what in the wide world of sports is going on with the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
