Fort Hall, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police and FBI investigating after dead woman found on Fort Hall Reservation

By Journal Staff,

7 days ago

FORT HALL — Police and the FBI are investigating the death of a woman on the Fort Hall Reservation.

The Bingham County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased woman as Hailey M. Smith, 24, of Fort Hall.

She was found around 11:50 a.m. Thursday at a residence on Broncho Road, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said. A person who was checking on the home found her body and contacted police, authorities said.

Fort Hall police, the FBI and the Bingham County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

An autopsy will be performed on Smith’s body, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.

Authorities have not provided any information on her cause of death.

The tribes stated in a press release that Fort Hall police and the FBI are investigating the death, adding that “there is no danger to the public at this time.”

Tribal Chairman Nathan Small said, “On behalf of the Fort Hall Business Council we wish the family our deepest condolences and would like to thank the Fort Hall Police Department for your prompt response to the incident.”

