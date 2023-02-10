Open in App
Denton, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Maddie McAlister’s record-breaking meet headlines swimming and diving regionals

By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com,

7 days ago
Denton High’s Maddie McAlister was named Female Swimmer of the Meet at the Region 2-5A meet. McAlister broke multiple school records at the meet and qualified for state in both the 50 and 100 freestyle races. Courtesy photo/Denton ISD

Denton High’s Maddie McAlister made history earlier this week, breaking a pair of school records on her way to earning Female Swimmer of the Meet at the Region 2-5A meet.

McAlister became Denton ISD’s lone state swimming and diving qualifier by winning the 100 freestyle along with earning a wild-card spot in the 50 freestyle after placing third in the race. The state 5A and 6A meets are set for Feb. 17-18 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.

Guyer’s Gwendolyn Smith poses with her ribbon for finishing fifth in the girls 200 individual medley race at the Region 2-6A meet. Courtesy photos/Denton ISD
Guyer’s Joseph Morales competes in the boys 100 breaststroke, an event he took eighth place in at the Region 2-6A swim and dive meet. Courtesy photo/Denton ISD
