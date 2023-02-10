Open in App
New York City, NY
The US Sun

Man, 22, dead in New York City Times Square shooting after gunfire sends panicked tourists fleeing

By Forrest McFarland,

7 days ago
A YOUNG man has been shot and killed in Times Square after gunfire rang out and sparked a massive stampede of terrified tourists, police said.

The victim, who was 22 years old, was killed in front of a deli during rush hour in the bustling city center on Thursday, witnesses have confirmed.

A man has been shot and killed in Times Square, authorities confirmed Credit: Peter Gerber
Authorities are looking for two suspects following the shooting Credit: Peter Gerber

Police responded to a 911 call at around 5.30pm and discovered the victim at the corner of W 44th and 8th Avenue.

They arrived to discover the young man with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest.

Authorities said he went into cardiac arrest and officers performed life-saving measures at the scene.

He was later taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A witness described seeing the man crumple in front of a deli across from a Chick-Fil-A, The U.S. Sun can confirm.

NYPD confirmed to The U.S. Sun that they are looking for two suspects at this time, but have not provided any details regarding their appearance.

Shocking photos taken at the scene show blaring police lights as officers race to tape off the active crime scene.

Witnesses told New York Daily News that the horrific incident caused a sea of people to run for their lives and flee the gunfire.

"It was a couple young dudes who shot him," witness Will Colon told the outlet.

"His body was laid right out on the sidewalk. He was face-up shaking.

"It didn't look like he was going to make it."

No arrests have been made.

Officials are investigating the incident.

A witness told The U.S. Sun that he watched the victim crumble in front of a deli Credit: Peter Gerber
