Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY

Vanessa Hudgens reveals engagement to baseball player Cole Tucker: See the ring here

By Charles Trepany, USA TODAY,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TTd2K_0kiTy3Iw00

Congratulations are in order for Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker !

Hudgens took to Instagram Thursday to reveal that she and the professional baseball player are officially engaged.

"YES. We couldn’t be happier," Hudgens wrote, along with two photos: one of Tucker holding her and and other a close-up of her engagement ring, with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

According to Us Weekly and E! News , Hudgens and Tucker went Instagram-official on Valentine's Day 2021. Since then, Tucker has been a regular fixture of Hudgens' Instagram, where the former "High School Musical" star has posted photos of them celebrating holidays like Halloween , Thanksgiving and Christmas .

Tucker has shared photos of Hudgens on his Instagram too, including photos of the two hugging on a baseball field and posting together on Valentine's Day last year .

Celebrities flooded Hudgens' comments to congratulate her on the engagement.

"Ahhh congrats mama!!!!!!" wrote "Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins.

"Love you guys," wrote Ashley Benson.

Sarah Hyland commented lyrics from the musical "Wicked": Couldn't be happier, / Right here / Look what we've got / A fairy-tale plot, / Our very own happy ending"

"MY GOSHHHH congrats my love!!!!" wrote "Emily in Paris" star Ashley Park

"CONGRATS v!!!" wrote Brittany Snow. "Love love love"

Vanessa Hudgens opens up about 'traumatizing' 2007 private photo leak

Hudgens previously dated Oscar nominee Austin Butler. Following their split, Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020 that her next partner didn't necessarily need to work in entertainment.

"Your girl's open," she said. "I feel like at the end of the day, it's just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things. Like, I am not picky, really. ... I know what I want and I'm like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn't matter if they're in the public eye or not -- if anything I prefer them not to be but we'll see, we'll see."

Vanessa Hudgens apologizes for 'insensitive' coronavirus remarks that sparked outrage

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vanessa Hudgens reveals engagement to baseball player Cole Tucker: See the ring here

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
"NYPD Blue" Star Dies Tragically in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
See Marc Anthony Break Down in Tears as Nadia Ferreira Walks Down the Aisle in Lavish Wedding Video
Miami, FL17 days ago
Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know
Calabasas, CA7 days ago
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Honored at Celebration of Life Service
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
'Days of Our Lives,' 'Hollywood Heights' alum Cody Longo dead at 34
Austin, TX5 days ago
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
West Hollywood, CA26 days ago
Bret Michaels Shares Health Update After Hospitalization Last Summer (Exclusive)
Phoenix, AZ6 days ago
Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo
West Hollywood, CA22 days ago
Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring
Los Angeles, CA13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy