Vanessa Hudgens reveals engagement to baseball player Cole Tucker: See the ring here

Congratulations are in order for Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker !

Hudgens took to Instagram Thursday to reveal that she and the professional baseball player are officially engaged.

"YES. We couldn’t be happier," Hudgens wrote, along with two photos: one of Tucker holding her and and other a close-up of her engagement ring, with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

According to Us Weekly and E! News , Hudgens and Tucker went Instagram-official on Valentine's Day 2021. Since then, Tucker has been a regular fixture of Hudgens' Instagram, where the former "High School Musical" star has posted photos of them celebrating holidays like Halloween , Thanksgiving and Christmas .

Tucker has shared photos of Hudgens on his Instagram too, including photos of the two hugging on a baseball field and posting together on Valentine's Day last year .

Celebrities flooded Hudgens' comments to congratulate her on the engagement.

"Ahhh congrats mama!!!!!!" wrote "Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins.

"Love you guys," wrote Ashley Benson.

Sarah Hyland commented lyrics from the musical "Wicked": Couldn't be happier, / Right here / Look what we've got / A fairy-tale plot, / Our very own happy ending"

"MY GOSHHHH congrats my love!!!!" wrote "Emily in Paris" star Ashley Park

"CONGRATS v!!!" wrote Brittany Snow. "Love love love"

Hudgens previously dated Oscar nominee Austin Butler. Following their split, Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020 that her next partner didn't necessarily need to work in entertainment.

"Your girl's open," she said. "I feel like at the end of the day, it's just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things. Like, I am not picky, really. ... I know what I want and I'm like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn't matter if they're in the public eye or not -- if anything I prefer them not to be but we'll see, we'll see."

