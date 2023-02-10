Open in App
Leader Telegram

Cohen scores 27, St. Francis (Pa.) beat Sacred Heart in OT

By Data Skrive,

7 days ago

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Josh Cohen had 27 points and St. Francis (Pa.) beat Sacred Heart 78-76 in overtime on Thursday night.

Cohen also added 11 rebounds for the Red Flash (9-15, 6-5 Northeast Conference). Maxwell Land scored 14 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 3 from distance), and added five rebounds. Brad McCabe was 3 of 6 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Nico Galette finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Pioneers (13-14, 6-6). Joey Reilly added 17 points and four steals for Sacred Heart. In addition, Raheem Solomon finished with 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

