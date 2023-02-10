Scoot: Rick Springfield is absolutely crushing it at 72

I interviewed the iconic “Jessie’s Girl” singer backstage last August and we had a wide-ranging conversation about his groundbreaking debut on MTV, his screen acting career and much more. It was a great chat - he’s a great example of how you can take care of yourself and be happy and healthy even into your seventh decade.

Rick will be headlining Family Gras on Saturday night along with the Jacksons. Family Gras happens Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11, at its original local on Veterans across from Lakeside Shopping Center.