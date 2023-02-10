Open in App
WWL-AMFM

Scoot: Rick Springfield is absolutely crushing it at 72

By Scoot,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OedIk_0kiTuMQ000

I interviewed the iconic “Jessie’s Girl” singer backstage last August and we had a wide-ranging conversation about his groundbreaking debut on MTV, his screen acting career and much more. It was a great chat - he’s a great example of how you can take care of yourself and be happy and healthy even into your seventh decade.

Rick will be headlining Family Gras on Saturday night along with the Jacksons. Family Gras happens Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11, at its original local on Veterans across from Lakeside Shopping Center.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Husband Drives Back Home To Give Wife A Goodbye Kiss
Springboro, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy