msn.com

Olaplex Customers Claim Hair Loss, Scalp Injuries in Lawsuit By Daniela Sirtori-Cortina, 7 days ago

By Daniela Sirtori-Cortina, 7 days ago

(Bloomberg) -- Olaplex Holdings Inc. is facing a lawsuit filed by about 30 consumers who allege the company’s products damaged their hair and scalp. The ...