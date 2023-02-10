WR Adam Thielen on Vikings talks: ‘I’ve got a big cap hit’

While making the Super Bowl radio row rounds, wide receiver Adam Thielen said he wants to stick with the Minnesota Vikings for the rest of his career but there are financial particulars that need to be sorted through first.

“It’s a little interesting,” Thielen said Thursday on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “We’re working through some stuff because I’ve got a big cap hit … My contract fully guarantees on, I think, March 16.”

The Vikings previously restructured Thielen’s contract to gain some cap relief in 2022, but in return, that bloated his 2023 cap hit to $19.97 million.

The veteran receiver, a Minnesota native who began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent signing with the Vikings, is due to see his $11.8 million salary become fully guaranteed, which is why the team is more than likely working on another restructure.

“I want to retire a Viking,” Thielen said on ESPN’s “First Take.” “Will that happen? I don’t know. This is also a business. And I also want my opportunity to show that I can play at a high level.”

Thielen, 32, caught 70 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns last season as a complementary possession receiver to star wideout Justin Jefferson. He is a two-time Pro Bowler who has seen 90 or more targets in six seasons and has career totals of 534 catches, 6,682 receiving yards and 55 touchdowns.

–Field Level Media

