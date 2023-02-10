Open in App
New York City, NY
Robb Report

This $34 Million Manhattan Condo Has a 70-Foot Terrace With Panoramic Views of Central Park

By Abby Montanez,

7 days ago
Bigger isn’t always better. Although, that’s definitely not the case when it comes to this bonkers New York City condo.

Measuring a whopping 9,500 square feet, the colossal pad takes up the entire 23rd floor of the Ritz-Carlton Residences on Central Park South. The abode offers up six spacious beds and seven and a half baths spread across three separate wings. Here, outdoor space is one thing that’s not hard to come by. There are two gigantic terraces to take advantage of—one that spans an impressive 55 feet and another that’s 70 feet long. As for the views? Well, they’re hard to beat.

A condo inside New York’s Ritz-Carlton Residences, Central Park just re-listed for $34 million.

“Very rarely does a home of this size and provenance come to market—especially with over 120 linear feet of direct Central Park frontage,” notes the listing, which is held by Douglas Elliman ’s Nic Bottero, Erin Boisson Aries and Dustin Crouse. The palatial property was first listed last year with a price tag of $37 million, however, it’s now being offered up for slightly less—a cool $34 million—which will hopefully help it find a buyer.

The primary suite spans a whopping 2,500 square feet and includes a Central Park-facing library.

Internally, the apartment sports soaring high ceilings and super tall windows throughout. Past the foyer is a great room with a set of double doors that opens to the larger of the two terraces and a parlor decked out with a full wet bar. Nearby, there’s also a formal dining room and a swanky chef’s kitchen. A windowed gallery will take you to the primary suite—at 2,500 square feet, it’s basically big enough to be its own pad. It comes with a park-facing library, a den that doubles as a media room, two full bathrooms and more walk-in closets than we can count.

As an added perk, the prewar condo also grants you access to all the building’s amenities. Think in-room dining services and housekeeping upon request. Or, you could always treat yourself to a day at the property’s La Prairie spa.

Click here to see all the photos of 50 Central Park South, PH 23.

