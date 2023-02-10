Report: Sharpe, McAfee Included in Defamation Lawsuits Filed by Favre

The former NFL quarterback is currently involved in a lawsuit surrounding misappropriation of Mississippi state welfare funds.

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has filed three defamation lawsuits against sports commentators Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee as well as state auditor Shad White, according to ESPN ’s John Barr and Anthony Olivieri.

Favre is currently one of dozens of individuals being sued by the state of Mississippi for misappropriating welfare funds, and an investigation involving him began back in 2020. Favre was found to be involved with the donation of millions of dollars to athletic facilities at the University of Southern Mississippi from the state welfare fund. On top of this, Favre allegedly funneled funds from his charitable foundations to be used for the athletic facilities.

The lawsuit against Sharpe, cohost of FS1’s Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, is based on the former NFL tight end calling Favre a “sorry mofo to steal from the lowest of the low,” and that Favre “stole money from people that really needed that money.”

The lawsuit against former NFL punter McAfee stems from the NFL personality calling Favre a “thief” who was “stealing from poor people in Mississippi” on his podcast The Pat McAfee Show .

In regards to the lawsuit against state auditor White, the lawsuit claims that ”White has made egregiously false and defamatory statements accusing Favre of ‘stealing taxpayer funds’ and knowingly misusing funds ‘designed to serve poor folks.’”

However, a spokesperson for White’s office released a statement, via ESPN , stating that White’s work is “true.”

“Everything Auditor White has said about this case is true and is backed by years of audit work by the professionals at the Office of the State Auditor,” Fletcher Freeman, the spokesman, said.

In the civil lawsuit against Favre and dozens of others regarding the welfare scandal, text messages from Favre to nonprofit founder Nancy New showed that he received state welfare funding from former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant to build a new indoor volleyball practice facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, his alma mater and where his daughter plays.

The messages also show that Favre reportedly received a separate $1.1 million welfare contract to promote the program, with Favre offering to “record a few radio spots.” However, he did not do the radio appearances.

Favre has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing and has reportedly repaid the $1.1 million . He said that he didn’t know the money he received came from welfare funds.

On top of this, a report released by The Athletic in September detailed that Favre’s charitable foundation, Favre 4 Hope, donated more than $130,000 to USM around the same time the former NFL quarterback was working with the state governor to fund a new volleyball center at the school.