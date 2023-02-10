Open in App
Mississippi State
See more from this location?
Sports Illustrated

Report: Sharpe, McAfee Included in Defamation Lawsuits Filed by Favre

By Madison Williams,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bA0FH_0kiTrGwb00

The former NFL quarterback is currently involved in a lawsuit surrounding misappropriation of Mississippi state welfare funds.

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has filed three defamation lawsuits against sports commentators Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee as well as state auditor Shad White, according to ESPN ’s John Barr and Anthony Olivieri.

Favre is currently one of dozens of individuals being sued by the state of Mississippi for misappropriating welfare funds, and an investigation involving him began back in 2020. Favre was found to be involved with the donation of millions of dollars to athletic facilities at the University of Southern Mississippi from the state welfare fund. On top of this, Favre allegedly funneled funds from his charitable foundations to be used for the athletic facilities.

The lawsuit against Sharpe, cohost of FS1’s Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, is based on the former NFL tight end calling Favre a “sorry mofo to steal from the lowest of the low,” and that Favre “stole money from people that really needed that money.”

The lawsuit against former NFL punter McAfee stems from the NFL personality calling Favre a “thief” who was “stealing from poor people in Mississippi” on his podcast The Pat McAfee Show .

In regards to the lawsuit against state auditor White, the lawsuit claims that ”White has made egregiously false and defamatory statements accusing Favre of ‘stealing taxpayer funds’ and knowingly misusing funds ‘designed to serve poor folks.’”

However, a spokesperson for White’s office released a statement, via ESPN , stating that White’s work is “true.”

“Everything Auditor White has said about this case is true and is backed by years of audit work by the professionals at the Office of the State Auditor,” Fletcher Freeman, the spokesman, said.

In the civil lawsuit against Favre and dozens of others regarding the welfare scandal, text messages from Favre to nonprofit founder Nancy New showed that he received state welfare funding from former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant to build a new indoor volleyball practice facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, his alma mater and where his daughter plays.

The messages also show that Favre reportedly received a separate $1.1 million welfare contract to promote the program, with Favre offering to “record a few radio spots.” However, he did not do the radio appearances.

Favre has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing and has reportedly repaid the $1.1 million . He said that he didn’t know the money he received came from welfare funds.

On top of this, a report released by The Athletic in September detailed that Favre’s charitable foundation, Favre 4 Hope, donated more than $130,000 to USM around the same time the former NFL quarterback was working with the state governor to fund a new volleyball center at the school.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral During Parade
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
Bills’ Damar Hamlin Addresses Controversy About Super Bowl Jacket
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Assault Charge Against Ex-Texas Basketball Coach Beard Dropped
Austin, TX1 day ago
Tiki Barber: Aaron Rodgers Will Struggle Under New York Media Scrutiny
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Athletes Unlimited Offers WNBA Players a Domestic Home for the Offseason
Dallas, TX1 hour ago
Chiefs Fans Give Patrick Mahomes Ovation Upon Porta-Potty Exit
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Video Catches Most Clear View of Super Bowl Holding Call
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
Chad Henne Reveals Patrick Mahomes’s Weird Superstition
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Urban Meyer Says Stetson Bennett Is ‘Most Underrated’ CFB Player Ever
Athens, GA2 days ago
Report: Alvin Kamara Indicted for Alleged Las Vegas Beating
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
Video Reveals What Mahomes Said After Re-Injuring Ankle
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Tom Brady Shares Why He Hopes Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Retire
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Report: Eric Bieniemy to Interview for Commanders OC Job
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Herm Edwards Goes Off on ESPN for Cowboys Hype: ‘I’m Done!’
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Tom Brady Addresses Controversial Call at End of Super Bowl
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Mel Kiper Jr. Says He’ll Retire If Ravens Draft Bijan Robinson
Baltimore, MD17 hours ago
Ohio State Football Cancels Games vs. Washington in 2024, ’25
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Top Five Fantasy Landing Spots for Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Report: Jones, Packers Agree to Restructured Deal for 2023
Green Bay, WI40 minutes ago
Brittany Mahomes Trolls ESPN’s Bart Scott With Preseason Receipt
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Report: Jaguars’ Calvin Ridley Applies to NFL for Reinstatement
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
‘My S---’s Broke’: The Day Jalen Hurts’s Season Changed
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy