Dodgers: Rookie Ryan Pepiot Still isn't Sure What His Role Will Be in 2023

Dodgers rookie right hander Ryan Pepiot talks 2023 role and outlook ahead of spring training.

As the Dodgers prep to head to Camelback Ranch for spring training, they do so with a perceived lack of depth in the starting rotation.

Walker Buehler is likely out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery last August. Gone are veterans Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson who signed with other teams. And the only starter signed was right-hander Noah Syndergaard who is several years removed from being a dominant force in the league.

Still, if all the cards fall right, there is hope that LA's rotation can be better than advertised. Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw will anchor the staff along with 2022 NL All-Star Tony Gonsolin. Dustin May will be another offseason removed from Tommy John surgery of his own and should be a key member of the starting five.

However, anyone who's watched baseball for at least one full season will tell you that five ain't nearly enough.

That's what rookie right-hander Ryan Pepiot will be ready to step in. The 25-year-old hurler made his debut last season and got into 9 games, 7 of which were starts. He chatted recently with Dodgers Nation about his role -- or potential role -- could be with LA this season.

“I haven’t really talked, necessarily, role yet. I’m sure that’ll come more in spring training. But whatever I’m asked to do, whenever my name is called to take the ball, whether I’m starting on a Tuesday or I’m coming out of the bullpen on a Thursday, whatever it is, I know I’m going to give everything I got that day.” ... "I want to help the team however I can, whether I’m starting, out of the bullpen, combination of both, whatever I can do to help the team, give the team the best chance to win ballgames, that’s the goal is win ballgames, win championships. So, whatever I can do to help is very exciting."

With Urias and Kershaw participating in the World Baseball Classic, Pepiot will get a little more runway this spring under the watchful eyes of Dave Roberts and company. Pepiot will have some more competition in the form of top prospects Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone plus guys who chipped in last year like Michael Grove and Andre Jackson. But, Ryan's biggest competition is himself and his command. When asked what would make him successful in 2023, Pepiot kept it simple.